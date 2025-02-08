Free-scoring Baltimore hit the Championship summit

BALTIMORE have returned to top spot in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship after a resounding 4-0 away win against Bay Rovers on Sunday.

Having set the pace early in the season, Baltimore relinquished top spot to Lyre Rovers at the start of December, but they have hit the summit again following a resounding win against a Bay Rovers team that would have boosted their promotion hopes with a victory.

Dan MacEoin opened the scoring before Danny Collins doubled Baltimore’s first-half lead as they went in 2-0 ahead at the break. Second-half goals from Barry Collins and MacEoin, again, rubber-stamped a 4-0 win – and pushed free-scoring Baltimore back to top spot on goal difference. With 48 goals in 12 league games, Baltimore are averaging four per game.

Both Baltimore and Lyre have 27 points each, though Baltimore has a game in hand. On Sunday morning, Baltimore are home to third-from-bottom Castlelack, while later that afternoon Lyre Rovers travel away to Aultagh Celtic. The joint leaders are six points ahead of Mizen Hob, leaving the chasing pack with little room for error if they want to catch the top two.

Meanwhile, Spartak Mossgrove’s 4-1 win against Skibbereen sees them move up to fourth in the Championship and spark a possible promotion push – Spartak are now in fourth place, eight points behind the joint leaders but they have games in hand on both Baltimore (one) and Lyre (two). Goals from Ronan McSweeney (2), James Burrows and Ciarán O’Donovan sealed their sixth win in 11 league games; they led 3-0 when Cian O’Brien netted for Skibbereen. Spartak are away to Skibbereen Celtic on Friday night (8pm).