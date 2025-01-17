Former Bandon ace Adam Murphy stars on Croke Park stage with Watergrasshill

THERE was a Bandon connection to Watergrasshill’s All-Ireland club intermediate hurling championship final triumph last weekend.

Former Bandon player Adam Murphy was the star of the show for his home club, as he scored 1-8 (1-5 from play) in the East Cork side’s 2-15 to 0-18 win against Galway’s Tynagh Abbey Duniry in Croke Park.

He was named man-of-the-match after his heroics.

‘It’s hard to put into words. Doesn’t feel real to be honest, just dreams,’ Murphy told TG4 before receiving his man-of-the-match accolade.

‘It’s the greatest moment ever, nevermind hurling.’

Murphy, originally from Watergrasshill, was part of the Bandon team that won the county premier intermediate hurling title in 2016 and was on the Lilywhites’ football team that won the county intermediate football crown in the same year. He also won a junior county title and a minor county title with the West Cork club, and played with the Lilywhites up until 2021.

His haul of 1-8 took Murphy’s total to 3-79 in the 2024/25 championship season, with 2-32 coming from play. The Hill won the final in dramatic fashion as Sean Desmond netted the winning goal four minutes into added time.

Watergrasshill became the fourth Cork club to win the All-Ireland at intermediate level and the first since Kanturk in 2018.