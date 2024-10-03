FOOTBALL TALKING POINTS: Haven v the Barrs, again

WE MEET, AGAIN: For the fifth season in a row, Castlehaven and the Barrs will clash in a county premier senior football semi-final, and we’re deadlocked at two wins apiece. The Barrs’ 2-15 to 2-10 victory against Ballincollig last weekend has set up this familiar pairing on Sunday, October 13th in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4.15pm) as these two heavyweights slug it out, again. In the 2020 championship Castlehaven won the semi-final on penalties. One year later the Barrs exacted their revenge, beating Haven in a semi-final on penalties after an epic 3-16 apiece draw. In 2022, they clashed again in a county semi-final, with the Barrs winning 2-17 to 1-16, and last year Castlehaven won their semi-final 1-16 to 2-11 en route to winning the county title for the first time in a decade. At least this Groundhog Day pairing invariably produces quality games.

DOHENYS DELIVER: In the aftermath of an impressive quarter-final win against a Cill na Martra team that were favourites before throw-in, Dohenys boss Declan O’Dwyer suggested that the media doesn’t give the Dunmanway ‘enough credit for what we’ve done over the past few seasons.’ The Dohenys’ recent record is impressive and deserves respect – they have now qualified for three Senior A semi-finals in the past four years. That’s sit-up-and-take-notice consistency, but perhaps flying under the radar is the best place to be right now. Let people talk about Carrigaline, Kanturk and Knocknagree, while Dohenys, with three wins on the bounce, are building nicely. They’re a team that knows all about the business end of the championship and that experience and know-how could yet make the difference in the weeks ahead.

ROVER AND OUT: These are tough times for Ilen Rovers footballers whose slide down through the grades shows no signs of stopping. In 2021 they lined out in the premier senior grade, the top tier, but in 2025 Ilen will contest at intermediate A level, the fourth tier – it’s three relegations in four seasons, and back-to-back relegations after slipping through the senior A trapdoor in 2023. The stats don’t lie: Ilen have lost their last eight championship games, all four in senior A last season and four in premier intermediate this year, including the relegation play-off against Macroom. Their player drain has been well documented, and Ilen badly needs a season of stability to stop this downward spiral. Back-to-back county league relegations also highlight the extent of their fall.

BLUES’ BREAK: Of course Bantry wanted another run to the county PIFC final, but their hopes of a third final on the trot were ended by the Chris Óg Jones-inspired Uibh Laoire last weekend. Afterwards Bantry boss Dave O’Donovan suggested the Blues need to regroup. ‘Some of our lads have been on the go for the last two years, non-stop,’ he said. In 2022, Bantry lost the county final to Kanturk on October 23rd, with their first county league game on March 5th. Last season they lost the final to Cill na Martra on October 29th, having played their first league game on February 26th. Their opening county league game this year was on March 2nd, with some players also in action with the Blues’ young guns that won the Carbery U21A FC final on February 18th. Dave O’Donovan added: ‘It is time for everyone to reset and we will see what happens down the line.’