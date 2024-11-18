Find out where your candidates stand on big issues

EDITOR – With reference to Jackie’s Keogh well-researched article on the Cork South West constituency, this election is a great opportunity for the grassroots people to meet the candidates and discuss with them where they stand on pressing local and national issues.

The people we elect will be in government and could have a big bearing on all our lives. It’s important to know where they stand and what plans they have to deal with the pressing and worrying times we live in.

I believe the threat of euthanasia which was voted through in the last Dáil is real. Plans to abolish the three-day waiting amendment look set to be brought into the abortion bill. I would like to know where candidates stand on immigration. Recently the Citizens’ Assembly seems to be the government’s source for bringing in these measures.

Do not be shy in letting the candidates know where one stands on these important matters and hopefully they will take note and pass your concerns up the line of command.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Tawnies Grove, Clonakilty.

We are neglecting defence ministry

EDITOR - It is long past time that Ireland has a standalone Minister for Defence. The present one has four jobs. He is leader of a political party, deputy head of the Government, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and last, Minister for Defence. No wonder our defence forces are in decline.

Richard O’Connell,

Castletownbere.

Let’s show horses true love by rejecting racing

EDITOR –Everyone horrified by the sickening scenes of cruelty and killing at a horse slaughterhouse in Kildare some months ago should remember that the racing industry is the source of most equines who ended up there.

As with dogs in greyhound racing, when horses fail to win races and money for unscrupulous owners, they are at grave risk. For many, a one-way trip to the blood-soaked ‘kill room’ awaits.

A total of 15,658 thoroughbreds have been slaughtered at Department of Agriculture-approved facilities since 2016. This includes 1,428 last year.

There is also death at racecourses, with numerous horses falling and suffering fatal injuries (broken necks, legs, etc) while being whipped towards the finish line. More than 1,170 injured horses were killed at races here in the past decade.

Every visit to a racecourse and every bet on a race helps sustain the suffering. It is said that we are a nation of horse lovers. Let’s show them some true love by rejecting racing.

Philip Kiernan,

Irish Council Against Blood Sports,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.

Colonial powers have a lot to answer for today

EDITOR – During the recent visit to Australia of King Charles, Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe directed comments to him relating to what she termed ‘the invasion’ of her country and called for the recognition of what happened. She also added she did not recognise him as ‘her king’.

Australia is not the only country which suffered this fate. New Zealand also.

Let us not forget how the Native Americans were treated by the white man.

Those colonial countries still have a lot to answer for.

Many of the ongoing world conflicts to-day can be laid directly on the former colonial powers who still generate profits selling arms to the combatants.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.

Great memories of the Bluebell Quartet

EDITOR – It was so sad to hear of the passing of Victor Sullivan, may he rest in peace.

Following the bands in the 60s, I remember a time the Bluebell Quartet visited the Beara peninsula, what a great night.

They would give out acquaintance cards – ‘Can I have the honour of the last dance? If not can I sit on the wall and watch you pass by!’

One night I crossed the floor and asked for a dance, got the refusal and when I got back to the lads they said ‘Wouldn’t she go out with you? You would think you were going to Cork for the day!’

It brings back so many memories, so thanks so much, to Edward, Harry, Victor and William, and all the showbands.

John O’Leary,

Ballinhassig.