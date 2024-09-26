Farm families flying flag for West Cork at the Quality Milk Awards

WEST Cork has lived up to its reputation as Ireland’s dairy heartland with three farming families on the 11-strong shortlist for this year’s National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) revealed the 11 Irish dairy farming families, representing six counties and 11 dairy co-operatives nationwide, who have been shortlisted for the awards.

There are four farms from Cork on the shortlist: the Falvey farm in Innishannon, representing Bandon Co-Op, in Innishannon; the Hayes farm at Old Head, Kinsale, representing Barryroe Co-Op; the Lynch farm in Skibbereen, representing Drinagh Co-Op; and the O’Connell farm in Mallow, representing North Cork Creameries.

Oliver Lynch and his family are the fifth generation to operate their dairy farm in Skibbereen. Three generations live and work on the farm – Oliver, his wife Sheila, their three children Kate, Aine and Patrick, and Oliver’s mother, Mary. The records of the farm go back to 1828, a testament to their enduring commitment to the land.

Brian Falvey is an eighth-generation dairy farmer from Innishannon. He took over running the farm from his father Seán in 2000 and now runs it alongside his wife Ciara and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Aoife and Siún. His father, Seán, aged 87, still has a strong interest in farm life.

Eoin and Miceál Hayes farm is at Lispatrick, Old Head, Kinsale. Eoin’s wife Rachel and his brother and cousin also contribute to the farm’s operations, with Miceál’s over-60-year experience farming providing a huge knowledge and expertise to the overall workings.

The chief executive of Ornua, former Dairygold chief Conor Galvin, said the awards highlight the expertise of Irish dairy producers who strive for excellence on every morning and every late evening, every day of the week.

‘The standards they collectively uphold ensures Irish dairy products are regarded as some of the very best in the world,’ he said.

‘We see this first-hand through the global appreciation for the food we bring to market, including Kerrygold. This year’s finalists are a credit to their co-operatives, their families and local communities and I’d like to commend them all, along with their milk advisors for this well-earned recognition.’

It’s a serious achievement getting to this stage of the awards process. Each finalist is nominated by their respective co-operative, but must then participate in a rigorous judging process carried out by an independent judging panel.

The judging panel examined a broad range of criteria including milk quality, animal care, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance, among other core environmental indicators.

‘This is exactly why Irish dairy is so unique and special,’ said NDC interim chief executive Mark Keller.

‘The family farming model that has been practised in Ireland for over 6,000 years and continues to ensure that the Irish dairy is renowned and revered for its high quality at home and abroad. We need to continue to celebrate the sustainability of Ireland’s grass-based production system which sets us apart and creates a highly nutritious and affordable product, which will continue to nourish generations to come.’

The judging panel includes Prof Karina Pierce, professor of dairy production, UCD school of agriculture & food science; Prof Patrick Wall, professor of public health, UCD, and Dr David Gleeson, a research officer (milk quality) at Teagasc’s animal and grassland research and innovation centre.

The overall winner of the 2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards will be announced at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 1st, at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.