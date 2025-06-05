FARM CLASSICS: Volvo loaders made their mark on Irish farms

While Volvo plant equipment is predominantly geared towards the construction and materials handling industries, Volvo loaders have proved very popular with Irish farmers and contractors, in particular the L series of loaders for pushing up silage.

In the 1970s and ’80s, Volvo LM ‘all-rounder’ loaders particularly found favour as handlers for the sugar beet industry.

Also in the 1980s, the Clarke Michigan 35B was another popular choice for pushing up silage.

Purchased by Volvo BM, the Clarke Michigan 35B and Volvo’s LM loaders put down roots of confidence and paved the way for Volvo’s L series of articulated loaders, first released in 1986.

With the ‘L’ representing loader and the number designating the turning lifting weight in tons, the Volvo BM L70 and L90 became common sights.

Fast forward to 2003 and Volvo L series loaders had achieved a prestigious status for clamping silage.

By that stage the range had evolved to the E series, running Tier II engines. Powered by Volvo’s 6 cylinder 7l D7D engine, the L120E is rated at a substantial 245hp.

More impressively, the D7D engine produces its maximum torque at a lowly 1400rpm, a characteristic of Volvo loaders continuing to this day.

This was also the first Volvo loader to have electronically governed fuel injection. Weighing in at a hefty 20 tons, the L120E is well over its job for pushing up silage.

The loader is equipped with a 4F/4R power shift torque convertor transmission, complete with an automatic function – APS.

The third update of the transmission, it now boasted an auto changing feature.

The L120E is fitted with Volvo’s TP linkage (Torque Parallel) type loader unit controlled by three lever ‘lollipop’ type controls – while many other manufacturers use a joystick – and a load sensing hydraulic output of 255l/min.

For ease of servicing, the rear bonnet is hinged, while the side panels – complete with mudguards – also lift up skyward like a pair of gull wings.

While Volvo L70E and L90E loaders proved the most popular due to their versatile size, the L110E and L120E were somewhat of a rarity in the mid 2000s.

One L120E that was well known was that of the late silage contractor Tim Sheehan. With little, if any, loaders in its league at the time, Tim Sheehan’s L120E with its Trelleborg 800/65/R32 tyres is to this day a hugely impressive loader to push up silage. A true king of the clamp loader.

