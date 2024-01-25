FARM CLASSICS: Spec and style in Mercedes' 800 series

BY PETER O'BRIEN

WHILE many people associate Mercedes Benz with cars and SUVs, the German brand also has its fingers in other pies such as HGVs, buses and commercial vehicles – not to mention Formula 1.

Mercedes can trace its tractor roots back to 1928 to a joint venture between previous rival companies – Daimler and Benz.

Development of an all new design of tractor resumed in the 1960s with the assistance of Unimog. Identifying the gap in the market for a high-speed, systems tractor, Mercedes unveiled its first equal wheel tractor in 1972, the 65/70. According to Mercedes, 60% of the components were taken from the Unimog parts shelf!

Production commenced in Gaggenau in 1973, with a total of 11 different models produced by the time Mercedes terminated the MB-Trac division of the company in 1991. Initial models were lightweight tractors, instantly recognisable with their midframe mounted cab and rear loading platform.

Interestingly, early models were clad in light grey, with red wheels and steps and rear platform – not the unmistakeable green paintwork that arrived in the mid 70s.

Even though equal wheel design was not an original concept, the combination of speed and suspension was radically innovative.

Furthermore, Mercedes did not use the engine and gearbox casing as load-bearing components, instead opting for what they termed as a ‘ladder’ type frame. In 1975, Mercedes released the MB-Trac 800 to replace the 65/70.

Powered by Mercedes’ own OM314 engine, the 3.8l unit produces 72hp. The engine was later upgraded to the 4l OM364 producing 78hp. The tractor was initially fitted with an 14F/8R, later changed to 16F/8R capable of 40km/hr. The 800 weighs in at 3.5tons with a 40l/min hydraulic flow and is capable of lifting 3.9 tons at the rear.

Due to the mid mounted cab, more weight is transferred to the front axle which provides a great balance of weight when the tractor is loaded or hitched to an implement – improving traction as well as comfort.

Upon climbing the three steep steps, the operator sits in a high, commanding position along with the left-hand passenger seat, with a large steering wheel dominating the dash.

In 1984, the body styling of the MB-Trac 800 was updated to make the tractor uniform with other MB-Trac models. This included the bonnet, front grill and both the exterior and interior of the cab.

The high specification of the 800 included front axle suspension, disc air brakes on each wheel, air activated four-wheel drive and differential lock for both axles. Other extras include a front linkage and PTO.

