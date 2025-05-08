FARM CLASSICS: John Deere 3350 had pulling power

The John Deere 40 and 50 series of the 1980s and early 90s had successfully placed John Deere firmly on the map – the long nosed, SG2 cabbed tractors still held in very high regard by both owners and enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the firm was poised for a larger market share with the impending launch of a whole new range: the 6000 series.

Manufactured from 1986-1992, John Deere 50 series tractors were manufactured in both Mannheim, Germany and Waterloo, Iowa.

The Waterloo manufacturing plant was geared to build the ‘large’ John Deere tractors, while in Mannheim, production focused on the ‘smaller’ models – predominantly four-cylinder tractors, with three six cylinders topping off the range.

The 3050 and 3650 were direct replacements for the 3040 and 3640 respectively, however the 3140 was replaced by the 3350 which to be fair has a better ring to it, and is placed equally between the other two model numbers.

However, this did end the lineage of the 3120, and 3130 before it.

Fitted with John Deere’s 5.9 litre six-cylinder engine-manufactured in Saran, France, the 3350 produces 103hp.

A slight increase in horsepower over the 100hp 3140 and a lower engine speed by 200rpm to a less engine howling 2300rpm.

More importantly, the engine produces 43NM more torque than its predecessor which directly translates into more pulling power.

Although the same engine was also fitted to the 3050 and 3350, the 3650 was the only factory turbocharged model.

The Power Synchron gearbox provides 16F/8R inclusive of a Hi-Lo splitter, engaged through a 6 paddle clutch and could be specified in 40kph roadspeed.

Two ranges, as well as reverse, are selected by the furthest gear lever, while 1-4 are selected on the main gearstick in the middle.

The nearest stubby lever engages the Hi-Lo for convenient and swift on the move changes, with the hand throttle positioned just above.

Inherited from the 40 series, an innovative feature was the ability of the wheels to caster at 12 degrees away from the engine on full lock thanks to the ZF front axle.

This allowed for great manoeuvrability with a total turning lock of 50 degrees.

The famed SG2 cab is a key feature of the 3350.

The single door, curved cab provides great levels of forward visibility, although clambering up the steps can prove hazardous!

The cab is quite snug by today’s standards but all controls fall easily to hand, with great levels of steering wheel adjustment.

