FARM CLASSICS: Italy’s Landini Vision 105

The Italian firm Landini has been producing tractors since 1928, with specialist orchard and crawler tractors making up a substantial part of the brand’s portfolio.

In 1959, Massey Ferguson purchased the Landini company (as well as Perkins engines) and used Landini to manufacture specialist tractors in Massey Ferguson colours.

Massey Ferguson later went on to sell most of its Landini shares to the Italian ARGO brand which now encompasses McCormick and Landini tractors.

Keen to shake up its image in the 90s of rebranded MF tractors, Landini launched the aptly named six-cylinder ‘Legend’ series tractors in 1994 and the updated the very popular 880 series with a renewed cab in 1998.

Keen to maintain its market position in this four-cylinder 90-100hp sector, the Vision range was released in 2002, made up of the Vision 80, 90 and 100.

Powered by a four-litre Perkins 1004 engine, these models were updated to the Vision 85, 95 and 105 in 2004 with the engine replaced to the European Tier Three compliant, turbocharged 4.4 litre Perkins 1104C.

The Vision 105 produces a useful 105hp from it 4.2 ton package giving an excellent power to weight ratio.

The Italian tractor has an oil flow of 54l/min – which is far from eyebrow-raising – and has a respectable rear linkage capacity of 4.2tons.

Both manual and electronic rear lift options were available.

Key to the success of the Vision was its excellent gearbox, particularly the 40km ‘Power Shuttle’ option.

This provided five gears through a Hi/Lo ranges with a button operated splitter resulting in 20F/20R gears.

This was further complimented by a creeper gear on the range selector gearstick.

Furthermore, an electronic shuttle provided seamless directional changes, while a declutch button on the main gearstick greatly benefitted swift gear changes. A manual shuttle transmission was also available

With its sloped bonnet, rounded nose and cab lights as well as curvy MF-style wraparound rear windows, the styling is akin to its larger ‘Legend’ sibling which received the same updated styling in 2002.

As the name suggests, the cab provides excellent levels of visibility, its bright panelling adding to a spacious feel.

A pop-up bonnet also eased routine checks and servicing.

Nimble around the yard, yet capable in the field, the Vision’s smaller frame and lower roof profile made the range a popular choice amongst farmers.

