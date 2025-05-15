FARM CLASSICS: Hydrostable cab a Temis selling point

While Le Mans may be best known for its 24-hour motorsport endurance race circuit, it was once home to Renault Agriculture.

Renault tractors are most notably known for their striking MWM engined TX and TZ tractors of the ‘80’s and ‘90s.

Manufactured in the Pays de Loire region of north western France, the TZ tractors in particular earned Renault the reputation as one of the most comfortable cabs on the market thanks to their cab suspension.

The Temis range of tractors was released in 1999, and was somewhat a mixture of Renault’s TX/TZ tractors.

Two specifications were available – the standard X version and high spec Z version – Renault simply dropping the ‘T’ from the outgoing tractors.

While many elements of the new tractors were similar to the outgoing models, Renault moved away from the acclaimed MWM engines for the Temis range in favour of an Iveco powerplant which was a major talking point.

The engine in question is of proven pedigree – the bulletproof Iveco 8065.25 – which was used in Fiat’s Winner range of tractors.

The turbocharged 5.9l unit which produces 130hp comfortably for the Temis 130 and 150hp for the Temis 150.

The switch from the MWM engine to Iveco also cleaned up the left side, eliminating the large protruding exhaust manifold.

Two gearbox options are available on the Temis tractors with the basic mechanical transmission offering four gears within the Hi and Low ranges.

A dash-mounted mechanical splitter doubles the amount of gears to 16F/16R, with directional changes performed with a mechanical shuttle all of which are colour coded with red handles, although they do give a cluttered appearance to the dash console

The advanced ‘Tractonic’ transmission provides 24F/8R through the four-speed gearbox with Hi and Low ranges, however the gearbox also benefited from a three-speed splitter operated by buttons on the main gearstick.

Furthermore, a damper clutch eased gear changes along with a dash mounted shuttle.

The Hydrostable cab is the big selling point of the Renault Temis.

Originally developed in 1987, each corner of the cab is mounted on a coil spring, along with a hydraulic shock absorber providing unrivalled ride comfort, which is still well above par today.

Surprisingly, the cab doors swing forward when opening, Renault not taking the opportunity to convert to a more modern lay back door design.

Cosmetically, the Temis tractors brought Renault into the 21st century with a softer, streamlined appearance.

The bonnet and nose benefits from a sloping stature which also boosts forward visibility.

