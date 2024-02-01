FARM CLASSICS: Ford 7910 another 100hp heavyweight

BY PETER O'BRIEN

LEG warmers, shoulder pads, the Rubik’s Cube, MTV, and Ford 10 series tractors have one distinctive feature in common – all popular products of the 1980s that require little or no introduction.

Although I’m not sure how wise it would be to combine all of these at once!

Launched in 1981, the Ford 10 series took over the reins from the outgoing 600 and 700 range of tractors and went on to enjoy major success throughout the 80s.

All of these tractors had a pedigree, being an evolution of the previous generation of Ford tractors. The range-topping 8210 was derived from the 8200 (which was assembled by County), all the way down the 4610 which was a progression of the 4600.

However, Ford did introduce one extra model into the lineup with the launch of the 10 series – the Ford 7910. In the 1980s, a huge market share for tractor sales was at the 100hp benchmark, and Ford more than had this sector covered.

Lightweight, manoeuvrable with a short wheel base and low profile, the 7610 punched out 100hp from its 4.4l four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Its sibling, the 7710, also beat out 100hp from the identical power plant, however it boasted a higher stature and longer wheelbase providing greater visibility, weight and traction, and, despite being the same power, looks more purposeful than the 7610. Enter the 7910.

Launched in 1982, Ford decided the completely plug the 100hp sector, but this time with a six-cylinder tractor.

Apparently, the tractor was initially aimed at the French tractor market, and gave buyers the option of 100hp from two extra cylinders, rather than a turbocharger.

The 7910’s 100hp comes from 6.6l straight 6 engine – the same as the 8210 albeit without the turbocharger.

Thanks to its larger engine, the 7910 boasts a longer wheelbase and is heavier than its 7710 stablemate, lending itself particularly well to draft work, complimented by its larger engine providing more lugging power down low.

However, some argue that the tractor is physically too big for 100hp.

Lift capacity is rated at 4.25tons with an oil flow of 69l/min, while the tractor weights 4.8 tons. Although not the most popular tractor, the 7910 enjoyed the upgrade from the Q cab to the Super-Q cab 1985.

Ultimately, the downfall of the 7910 was the launch of Ford’s famed 7810 tractor, which proved hugely popular.

Giving the operator the best of both worlds, the 7810 combined the compact frame of the 7610, with the 6-cylinder engine of the 7910 providing just over 100hp. The 7810 was so successful, that by the time the update Gen III arrived on the scene, the 7810 was accounting for 25% of all Ford tractor sales.

