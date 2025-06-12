False no-claims bonus used by man to get car insurance

A DISTRICT court judge said she takes a very serious view of people producing false documents to insurance companies and other institutions.

Judge Joanne Carroll made the comment at Bandon District Court recently when dealing with the case of Ion Ultenau.

Mr Ulteanu (32) of 4 O’Mahony Avenue, Bandon pleaded guilty to the charge of providing a false document when seeking car insurance for himself.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that on October 16th last Axa Insurance reported to gardaí that the accused provided a false no claim bonus when buying car insurance from the company.

‘Axa said they checked with their colleagues in the UK to confirm if the no claims bonus was genuine but they informed them that it was false,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

The court heard that the accused later met with gardaí who took a voluntary caution memo from him where he made full admissions to use the false document to obtain insurance.

Sgt O’Connell said Mr Ulteanu has five previous convictions including driving without insurance and failing to comply with garda directions.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client was told about getting this false no claims bonus from his fellow workers.

‘He works full time in the local cheese factory and has stability in his life. His insurance would be €680 with a no claims bonus while it will be €1,400 without,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge Carroll said she takes a very serious view of people producing false documents to insurance companies, banks, passport offices or other institutions.

‘Gardaí need to know who people are. I am glad though that he has changed his ways,’ said Judge Carroll, who sentenced him to three months in prison but suspended it for 18 months.