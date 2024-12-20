‘Eimear Kiely sent me a lovely message, she said I make life easy for the players’

UNSTINTING dedication to Valley Rovers earned Mary Cremin a richly-deserved 2024 West Cork LGFA Club Volunteer of the Year accolade.

Cremin is rarely caught by surprise, yet it was her friend Grace Whooley and daughters Maeve and Aoife who arrived unannounced on her doorstep, complete with balloons and homemade posters, to announce the award to a startled but delighted recipient.

‘I was completely blown away when they called to the door and seldom am I speechless,’ Cremin told The Southern Star.

‘Grace arrived at the door with her two lovely daughters, armed with a balloon and posters. It took me a second or two when Grace appeared. I took one look at her face and I went, “that’s a guilty head!”

‘I suppose I was a little bit overcome as well. I was really humbled by the whole thing. I really was and still am.'

Mary’s husband Neilus, their daughters Aileen and Carol, son Conor, Aileen’s partner Ronan Moore were joined by Valley Rovers LGFA co-chairperson and friend Grace Whooley plus her husband Pat at the winner’s table on the night of the awards.

‘Attending the West Cork LGFA awards night absolutely meant the world to me because my own gang were all present and thoroughly enjoyed it,’ Cremin said. ‘They had absolutely no problem coming home for that weekend, which was fabulous. Everyone really enjoyed the night. I suppose it's occasions like that that are really important. It meant an awful lot to have them there.’

Over a decade’s volunteering on behalf of Valley Rovers LGFA saw Cremin accept her Club Volunteer of the Year award at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

‘I was delighted to get the award for Club Volunteer of the Year, and humbled to receive it from Juliet Murphy,’ Cremin said. ‘I would like to say a special thank you to all Valley Rovers girls and teams I’ve been involved with. It’s been my pleasure to be involved with them. They have always been very respectful, kind and inclusive and that’s what makes my job so enjoyable.

‘A special word of thanks to this year’s management for their appreciation of my role and unwavering support. A huge thank you to Grace Whooley, Denis Kiely and Denis Mulvihill for the nomination.

‘Thank you to all the parents for your support, help and gratitude down through the years as well. It is very much appreciated.’

Ten years have flown by since Cremin first adopted her new role with Valley Rovers. A lot has happened since.

‘I started out ten years ago with Valley Rovers when some of those girls were under 16 and have been involved ever since,’ Cremin explained.

‘It was John Hurley and Dennis Mulvihill who first asked me to come on board as the female mentor and help see after the girls. The county board were looking for more female mentors to be present on the sideline, both for the protection of the girls and the trainers. I've been here ever since.’

Cultivating a valued presence, be it on the sideline, dressing room or in meetings, Cremin undertook whatever role Valley Rovers asked of her. For over a decade, she has built up a strong bond with each of the Rovers teams she has been involved with.

‘I’ve undertaken many different roles, be it looking after the first aid bag, gum shields that were forgotten in socks or covering earrings and nose rings with plasters!’ the Valley Rovers mentor stated.

‘(Cork senior) Eimear Kiely summed it up: she sent me a lovely message and said I just made life easy for the players by being organised and looking after all the simple things. I suppose having a family of my own, it is sometimes difficult for boys or girls at any age, but in particular, you know, from 12, 13 up, to navigate through life.

‘They were a great bunch of girls that respected me down through the years. There is a strong bond of friendship and they made life very easy for me. I have been very lucky with management too, all the different groups I’ve worked with, down through the years.’