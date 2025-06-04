€80,000 required for Baltimore Wild Atlantic Pool jacuzzi

VOLUNTEERS who are the mainstay of Ireland’s only community run swimming pool are delighted to have received grant support for a number of new initiatives.

BY JACKIE KEOGH

The Wild Atlantic Pool and Fitness Centre in Baltimore has secured funding to enhance some of its facilities, but it is also seeking community support to cover the cost of replacing an important piece of equipment, its jacuzzi.

Some of the grants are aimed at promoting sustainability, which is part of the centre’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality services.

Amongst the recent grants received was a HSE Lottery Fund for €1,000 to support the gym and aqua aerobics classes, including Active Fit, Fit for Life, and circuit training sessions in the newly renovated gym.

Cork County Council’s Community Fund Scheme provided €1,000 for CCTV and lighting upgrades, enhancing security and reducing energy costs.

The local authority’s Circular Economy Fund allocated €975 for the installation of a water refill station in the revamped gym, reducing single-use plastic consumption.

The centre was granted CLÁR funding for a new dehumidification system, which has already been installed.

It replaces the original unit from the hotel’s construction, significantly improving air quality.

Despite these advancements, the centre faces a significant challenge due to the loss of its commercial jacuzzi spa, which is essential for rehabilitation and post-surgery recovery.

The estimated cost of replacement is €80,000, and the centre is actively fundraising to meet this goal.

A GoFundMe page and a specifically allocated bank account are in development to facilitate donations.

The jacuzzi is considered a vital component of the centre because it is used by people for pre and post-surgery rehabilitation.

Those with mobility and chronic illness such as arthritis and rheumatism also find huge relief through using the jacuzzi.

Of course, lots of local sports clubs, wild swimmers, and those attending physiotherapists use the jacuzzi for rehabilitation and pain relief.

Volunteers at the centre say members of the public can also show their support by taking out membership for as little as €17 a month.

This allows them access to the pool and gym, as well as discounts on classes.

The volunteers say that community support through memberships, donations, and participation on the committee is crucial for the centre’s continued operation and development.

For more information, or to make a donation, the centre can be contacted directly.