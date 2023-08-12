Dylan O’Neill stars as Ardfield confirm U16 play-off spot

ARDFIELD maintained their perfect record at the summit of the U16 Schoolboys Premier Division ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.

The league leaders proved too strong for Skibbereen, running out comprehensive 11-3 winners at the Showgrounds. Ardfield’s – and the division’s top scorer – Dylan O’Neill took his personal total to 17 with four goals in Ardfield’s latest triumph.

Ronan Hayes (2), Ryan Fitzpatrick, Seán Gough, Charlie McCarthy, Jerry McCarthy and Sean Platt were also on the winner’s scoresheet. Shane Hallihane, Dylan Heaton Jones and Adam O’Donovan replied for Skibbereen. Tadhg Garrett and Luke O’Sullivan played well for Skibbereen with Dylan O’Neill, Matthew Harrington, Ronan Hayes and Seamus Lane equally impressive for the division leaders.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolboys Premier, Kilmichael Rovers cemented their second win of the season at the expense of Drinagh Rangers. Sean Hennigan scored a hat-trick and Isaac Wood added a brace in Rovers’ 6-2 success. Sean Hallahan was also on target in a fixture Liam Daly and Ronan White found the net for Drinagh.

Best for the winners included Cian McCarthy, Jack Browne, Darragh Hodman and Niall Kelleher with Liam Daly, Padraic Hegarty, Mark McCarthy and Ronan White on top form for Drinagh.

As a result of the latest round of U16 Schoolboys Premier action, first-placed Ardfield and second-placed Clonakilty AFC are assured of their berths in the end-of-season play-offs. One of Drinagh, Kilmichael or Skibbereen will join the top two while the remaining clubs also enter their own play-off group.

***

Dunmanway Town remain the team to catch in the U15 Schoolboys Premier League despite being held to a draw in their latest outing. Beara United earned a point from the undefeated league leaders following a 2-2 stalemate in Castletownbere. Shaun O’Connell and Conor Vassallo were on target for Town but a Reuben McAtasney brace earned the home side a share of the points.

Donnacha Hennigan, Adam Barry, Luke Holland and Evan McCarthy stood out for a Dunmanway side that moved four points ahead of closest challengers Clonakilty AFC. Ardfield, Kilgoban Celtic and Sullane round out the first five positions and possess games in hand on the top two in the division.

There was one fixture completed in the U14 Schoolboys Premier last Friday evening. Title-chasing Lyre Rovers required all three points from their visit to Canon Crowley Park and a meeting with Drinagh Rangers. Scoreless at the break, Liam Ryan (2) and Gearoid Donegan goals earned Lyre an important 3-0 win.

Victor Abbott, Matthew Buttimer, Ewan Knowles and Joe Twomey were the pick of Rovers’ best performers on an evening Aodh Whooley, Stephen McCarthy, TJ McCarthy and Joe O’Donovan played well for Drinagh. It remains a two-horse race between Dunmanway and Lyre for this season’s U14 Schoolboys Premier League trophy with four rounds of fixtures to go.

***

Castlelack Celtic and Inter Clonakilty remain embroiled in a battle for this season’s U13 Schoolboys Premier title.

U13 Schoolboys Premier leaders Castlelack Celtic hosted Riverside Athletic last Sunday. On the same day, second-placed Inter Clonakilty welcomed Drinagh Rangers to Ballyvackey.

Castlelack made it seven wins out of seven thanks to a comprehensive victory. Jack Allen continued his standout campaign with four of the winner’s goals. The Brinny club’s other scorers were Conor Sheehan (2), Alex Bennemans and Harry Bourneman.Gearoid O’Keefe, Jack Allen, Donal McSweeney and Conor Sheehan were in superb form for Castlelack, as were Riverside’s Conor Murphy, Darragh Bradfield, Dan Pat Cronin and Niall Jennings.

Inter Clonakilty also maintained their 100 percent U13 Schoolboys Premier record following a 4-2 defeat of Drinagh. Bobby O’Sullivan and Conall Whooley scored for the visitors but Ethan O’Donovan (2), Luke O’Regan and Paddy Haughney strikes kept Inter three points (and with a game in hand) behind their main title rivals.

Despite the loss, Drinagh enjoyed excellent Micheal McCarthy, Sam Kingston, Conall Whooley and TJ McCarthy displays.

Earlier in the week, the Canon Crowley Park club recorded a high-scoring U13 Schoolboys Premier win away to Riverside Athletic. Carbery Park was the venue for a midweek clash with Riverside Athletic.

Drinagh emerged 5-4 winners thanks to Ryan White (2), Danny Limrick, John O’Donovan and Robbie Walsh goals. Fionn Daly (2) and Micheal Nugent (2) were on target for Athletic.

Conor Murphy, Eoin Bourke, Darragh Bradfield and Niall Jennings caught the eye for the visitors on an evening Matthew Ashe, Micheal McCarthy, Robbie Walsh and Ryan White proved equally influential for their opponents.

***

Kilgoban Celtic picked up their third U13 Schoolboys Championship success of the season by overcoming Ardfield 5-1 last Saturday.

Fionn Wiseman had an afternoon to remember, scoring four times in a game Michael Coppinger also hit the net. Daniel Whelton replied for an Ardfield side that also enjoyed standout Iarla Crowley, Jack O’Herlihy and Michael O’Donovan displays. Liam Horsmanhoff, Bill O’Donovan, Fionn Wiseman and Michael Coppinger played well for the winners.

U13 Schoolboys Championship leaders Dunmanway Town kept up their undefeated record atop the division with a 6-0 win over Kilmichael Rovers last Saturday.

Eoghain Holland (2), Alex Hurley, Ben Machie, Hugh McCarthy and Oisin McCarthy found the net for a delighted Dunmanway. Tadhg Kelleher, Cathal Foley, Owen O’Callaghan and Finbarr O’Riordan were amongst Kilmichael’s best players.

Beara United are up to second in the U13 Schoolboys Championship courtesy of a 3-1 win at home to Skibbereen. Killian Lynch (2) and Sam Power scored for the Castletownbere side with Jamie Dowdall replying for the Baltimore Road club. Charlie McCarthy, Daire Long and Leo Dowdall worked hard on Skibbereen’s behalf.