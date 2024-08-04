Dunmanway lead the way in the U13 Premier Championship 

THERE is a three-way battle developing at the summit of the U13 Schoolboys Premier between Castlelack, Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers.

The race to become champions intensified following the latest round of matches. Leaders Castlelack hosted Dunmanway Town in Brinny. Yet, it was the visitors who inflicted a first defeat on their opponents, winning 3-1 thanks to Vittor Coutinho, Oisin O’Regan and Darryl O’Donovan goals. Jack Twomey replied from a penalty kick in a fixture Seán Evans, Jack Horgan and Luke Barry also played well for Castlelack. All three Dunmanway goal scorers stood out and helped send Town top of the table.

Lyre Rovers and Clonakilty AFC United’s local derby ended in a 3-1 victory for the home team in Lyre. Patrick O’Leary fired Lyre ahead before Barry Connolly’s strike made it 2-0 at the interval. A second O’Leary effort preceded an Issac McInerney goal to make it 4-0 and put the result beyond doubt. Michael Collins pulled one back from the penalty spot for a battling Clonakilty deep into injury-time.

***

A postponement of their scheduled SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship encounter with Skibbereen Dynamos denied Drinagh Rangers an opportunity to stretch their lead at the summit of the standings.

Ardfield took full advantage, beginning with a comprehensive defeat of Bay Celtic in Kealkill. Eddie O’Sullivan (penalty) and Daniel O’Sullivan found the net for Celtic but Rian O’Sullivan, Michael O’Shea, Brehon O’Mahony, Dylan Baker, Jack Hegarty, Ronan Dunne and Tiarnan Tobin O’Sullivan efforts cemented their team’s third league win in five outings. Continuing their impressive run of form, Ardfield hosted Beara United at the Showgrounds and moved within two points of Drinagh Rangers thanks to a 3-2 success last Sunday. Alife Power and Cian Hendrick found the net for Beara but Brehon O’Mahony and a Dylan Baker brace earned Ardfield their fourth win of the season.

***

Bunratty United continue to lead the way in SuperValu U13 Schoolboys League One. The Schull club proved too strong for Skibbereen Celtic and ran out comprehensive winners at the Baltimore Road to maintain their unblemished record. James Goggin, Donagh Griffin, Max O’Reilly, Volodymyr Deidei, Jack Drinan, and Emily Drinan were amongst Bunratty’s scorers. David Hourihane and Noah Maguire replied for Skibbereen. Elsewhere, Dunmanway and Clonakilty AFC’s scheduled U13 Schoolboys League One clash at the Dunmanway RFC’s grounds had to be postponed.

Dunmanway Town’s dominance of the SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League continued with a comprehensive victory at home to Beara United. Despite a gallant Beara effort, the visitors struggled to contain a Dunmanway attack that netted some terrific goals. Kiera Kelly scored four times with Lucy McCarthy (3), Theresa Crowley (2) and Cadhla McCarthy (2) also amongst the goals for a rampant Town. Keelin Sullivan and Chloe Power were on target for United.