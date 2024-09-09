Dunmanway father and son seeking bail

A DUNMAWAY man and his son who are accused of assaulting two of their family members in an apparent dispute over land have both lodged applications to the High Court to be released on bail, a court heard this week.

Jerry Brennan Sr (77) of Longbridge, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway appeared by video link at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, while his son William Brennan (31), of the same address, appeared in person in court.

Gardaí claim that Jerry Brennan Sr assaulted his son Jerry Jr causing him harm, as well as assaulting another son, John, also causing him harm, on Saturday August 17th last. Jerry Brennan Snr is also being charged with the possession of a knife with a sharply pointed blade. At a previous court sitting gardaí expressed their concern about the escalation of a 14-year-old family dispute, which involved Jerry Sr, his wife and their three sons.

William Brennan is charged with assaulting his brother, Jerry Jr, causing him harm, as well as assaulting his other brother John, causing him harm, on the same date.

Both John and Jerry Jr were later taken to Cork University Hospital for their injuries.

At Tuesday’s court sitting, Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that the investigation is not yet complete and he sought a further remand in custody for both Jerry Brennan Sr and William Brennan. Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe, acting as agent for Frank Buttimer, said a bail application for William Brennan has been lodged in the High Court, while solicitor Myra Dinneen said a similar application has been made for her client, Jerry Sr, with both expected to be heard by the end of the week.

The judge remanded both men in custody for a further two weeks to appear at Clonakilty Court on September 17th.