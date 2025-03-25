Dubliner spent hotel stay arguing with wife but left without paying

A DUBLIN man has avoided a criminal conviction after he and his now estranged wife spent two nights at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa and left without paying the €685 bill.

Martin Roche (46) with an address at Baskin Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing loss due to deception at Clonakilty District Court recently.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Treasa Kelly that, on August 26th last, the couple spent two nights at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa, but did not pay the bill of €685.

The court heard that the bill has since been paid by Mr Roche and he has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is the main carer for his mother, stayed at the hotel with his now estranged wife with whom he had a fractious relationship. Mr Murphy said she had made the booking under the name of Martin Wallace.

‘They spent the time arguing and he left the following morning and was under the assumption that she had paid the bill. However, she didn’t and then the gardaí came to his house last November questioning him about the unpaid bill,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘My client is embarrassed about what happened and has paid the amount owed to the hotel.’

Mr Murphy asked Judge Kelly for leniency for his client, who he said has no previous convictions.

‘He paid for what was there, and he didn’t get a spa facial.’

Judge Kelly said because Mr Roche pleaded guilty, paid the hotel bill and has no previous convictions then he was entitled to receive the benefit of the probation act and no conviction was recorded.