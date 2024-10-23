Drugs case brought man to his senses

A BANTRY man has agreed to do 200 hours community service in lieu of a 60-day sentence after he was convicted at Bantry Court of cannabis possession.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the accused, Samuel Field of Millbeg, Coomhola, Bantry, was found by Gda Colin O’Mahony to be in possession of cannabis at Millbeg on November 3rd 2022.

The accused was also convicted of being in possession of cocaine on the same date, and Judge James McNulty imposed a €500 fine on the accused for that offence.

In mitigation, Flor Murphy, solicitor, said his client’s brush with the court had ‘brought him to his senses’.

‘He knows how serious this is and has co-operated with the probation service and is trying to put his best foot forward.’

Judge McNulty recalled that when the case was first called, evidence had been given that the accused was found in possession of 12g of cocaine, valued at €840, which was found behind a plasterboard.