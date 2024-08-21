Drop the greenway versus roadworks debate and let’s try for both, says Cllr

WEST Cork’s great greenway debate continued at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District with the Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll pointing that councillors have been reduced to begging for money for basic maintenance works.

‘I have always said that greenways are wonderful things, but Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is also in charge of the N71 and we are begging for money year after year,’ he said.

Earlier, the councillors were discussing the progression of the greenway plan, in particular the feasibility of its three Skibbereen sections

These sections – from Skibbereen to Schull; Skibbereen to Drimoleague; and Skibbereen to Baltimore – were recently considered as part of a second public consultation process.

The councillors were told that progression of the project will be dependent on securing planning permission and other consents, as well as continued funding through TII.

‘I would love a greenway, including one up and down to Baltimore, which is one of the best tourist areas in West Cork,’ said the mayor.

‘But I would also love to get a person to add up how much has been spent on consultations for the greenways alone.’

The mayor suggested that the money already spent on plans and public consultations could have paid for desperately needed repairs to the N71.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said the money invested in various walking routes on the peninsulas have boosted visitor numbers.

He said the greenways would bring similar benefits.

However, he said: ‘Investment in our public roads is just as important. We can’t take our eye off the ball, we need to get back to basics.’ Cllr Noel O’Donovan (FG) said he doesn’t like the debate between greenways and roads.

‘We need to get out the message that we want our roads and our greenways in West Cork,’ he said.

Cllr O’Donovan said sections of the N71 need to be repaired as a priority because the national primary route is ‘nowhere near what it should be.’

The Fine Gael councillor also urged his colleagues to drop the Greenway versus road maintenance debate saying it had become a distraction.