Driver who crashed into wall had no insurance

A MUM-of-seven has been disqualified from driving for two years after gardaí found out she was uninsured following a single road traffic collision.

Susan O’Donoghue (53) of Lower Codrum, Macroom pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to driving without insurance or a driving licence, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that at 11.50pm on September 21st last, gardaí in Clonakilty received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision. ‘A Ford Fiesta had crashed into a wall at the Meadows Estate and when gardaí arrived at the scene the car was empty.

‘ They then saw the accused walking towards the car. She was unsteady on her feet and there was a strong smell of alcohol from her breath,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘She admitted she owned the car and had been drinking.’

Ms O’Donoghue was arrested at 12.40am and conveyed to Bandon Garda Station where she gave a breath sample which read at 24mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

The court heard she has 15 previous convictions including for road traffic offences and assault and was co-operative on the night she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client, who is single and a mother of seven, previously suffered addiction issues over 10 years ago.

‘She has been clean of drugs for three years. As a specified driver she was slightly over the limit for drink driving. She made immediate admissions and isn’t currently working,’ said Ms McCarthy.

Judge King convicted and fined her €300 on the no insurance charge giving her six months to pay the fine and disqualified her from driving for two years. He also convicted and fined her €300 on the driving while intoxicated charge with a six-month disqualification.

He took into consideration the remaining charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid licence.