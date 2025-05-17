Drinagh Rangers retain West Cork League Women’s Cup

DRINAGH RANGERS 3

LYRE ROVERS 1

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

CHLOE Cadogan scored twice as Drinagh Rangers defeated Lyre Rovers 3-1 to retain the West Cork League Women’s Cup in Brinny last Sunday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, won 3-2 by Drinagh, the Canon Crowley Park club retained the trophy and prevented their opponents from securing a league and cup double.

Fusion Home Decor West Cork League Women’s 7’s Premier Division champions Lyre began as favourites but it was Drinagh who proved more clinical in front of goal. Chloe Cadogan (2) and Julianne Hayes strikes along with some terrific defending secured a 3-1 triumph.

‘We lost seven of our team from last year, so our goal was to retain either our league or cup trophies,’ Drinagh manager Mike Doolan commented.

‘We dug deep and got the result we wanted. The girls defended so well and we took our goals when they came.’

The underdogs got the cup decider off to a blistering start with a goal inside 9 minutes. Caroline Beamish setup Rachel O’Donovan and the Drinagh striker made no mistake.

Rovers’ attempts to mount a comeback suffered a setback when their opponents doubled their lead 3 minutes later. Julianne Hayes netted and Drinagh were full value for their early lead.

Lyre had little option but to redouble their efforts. The league champions were rewarded when Meadhbh Coomey halved the deficit after 21 minutes. Both goalkeepers, Natalia Makowska and Aisling Connolly, were busy for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes and it was Drinagh who changed ends 2-1 ahead.

***

Coomey burst into the box shortly after the resumption but was prevented from getting her shot away by alert Drinagh defending.

The Lyre striker sprung Rangers’ offside trap a minute later and only Aisling Connolly’s quick reflexes prevented an equaliser.

Niamh Power, Ellen Hall and Erica Jennings kept Lyre on the front foot, yet the score was still 2-1 at the hour mark.

Power beat a defender and fizzed a 20-yard effort inches past an upright as Lyre maintained their dominance.

Drinagh threatened sporadically but reminded Lyre of their attacking prowess when Chloe Cadogan arrowed a shot narrowly wide. Rovers’ desperation for an equaliser intensified 15 minutes from the end as Aisling Connolly twice denied Meadhbh Coomey.

Natalie Pursehouse, Marie O’Driscoll and Rachel O’Sullivan’s superb defending kept Lyre at bay and Drinagh confirmed their cup final triumph with an injury-time goal.

Taking advantage of a tiring Lyre, Drinagh counter-attacked and crossed for Cadogan to fire home her second and cup final-clinching strike.

Drinagh Rangers: Aisling Connolly, Katie O’Driscoll (captain), Maire O’Driscoll, Natalie Pursehouse, Ciara Galvin, Rachel O’Sullivan, Rachel O’Donovan, Chloe Cadogan, Caroline Beamish, Julianne Hayes, Lorraine O’Neill.

Substitutes: Shannon O’Mahony, Angelika Szymczyk, Roisin O’Driscoll, Catriona O’Mahony.

Lyre Rovers: Natalia Makowska, Caroline Buttimer (captain), Claire Deasy, Lisa Hegarty, Amy Burke, Anna Hall, Mairead Connolly, Niamh Power, Ellen Hall, Erica Jennings; Meadhbh Coomey.

Substitutes: Laura Cooke, Aimee Barrett, Ciara Barry, Samantha Quinn, Claire Cooke, Anna Barrett, Rachel Buttimer.

Referee: Tadhg O’Sullivan.

Assistant Referees: Niall O’Donovan and Martin Coakley.