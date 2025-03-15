Don Hurley hails West Cork U16s after national inter-league bowl success

THE West Cork Academy claimed the 2025 SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Inter-League Bowl title after a 4-1 win over Wexford at the University of Limerick.

West Cork edged Clare 3-2 following a five-goal thriller the weekend before taking the field at the University of Limerick – Sean Platt, Eoin Hickey and Luke Holland scored in the win over Clare and featured prominently once again in Limerick.

West Cork squad’s consisted of a combination of U14, U15 and U16 players who took to the field amid blustery conditions. A strong wind played its part in a bowl final Wexford used the elements to dominate the early proceedings.

Kalen Murphy and Matthew Buttimer helped their defence keep Wexford at bay during a difficult spell. The Leinster side continued to press however, and took the lead after capitalising on a loose pass and netting 30 minutes into the first half.

Their opponents hit back shortly after. Eoghan Hickey was fouled on the edge of Wexford’s penalty box and the award of a free kick presented Eoin Murphy with an opportunity. The West Cork Academy player expertly found the bottom corner to bring parity to the score and send the sides in level at the break.

The next goal would be crucial in such an evenly-fought final and West Cork grabbed it one minute after changing ends.

Gaining possession roughly 40 yards from the Wexford goal, Sean Platt only had one thing on his mind. The Castlelack player unleashed a ferocious shot that arrowed into the top corner to make it 2-1.

West Cork were full of confidence following that wonderful strike and dominated the remainder of the game. Altering their formation to allow their wing backs surge forward, Oisin McCarthy collected a superb Gearoid O’Keefe pass and broke clear. McCarthy lobbed the Wexford goalkeeper to edge his side 3-1 ahead.

Two goals down, Wexford had little option but to push forward and West Cork were indebted to Matthew Buttimer for an important goal-line clearance.

A late Luke Holland goal, who was carrying an injury, put the seal on a merited victory. Holland and Alex Bramoulle combined for the former to find the net and complete a memorable West Cork Academy performance.

It was difficult to pick out individual displays from such a superb all-round team display but Sean Platt deservedly received the SFAI’s Man-of-the-Match trophy at the final whistle.

West Cork’s two U14s, Eoin Hickey and Sam Mullaney, acquitted themselves well, as did Matthew Buttimer, Gearoid O’Keefe and Kalen Murphy.

David Hall, DJ Curtin and Don Hurley were in charge of the West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys squad and delighted to continue their SFAI success for a third consecutive year.

‘It was a great performance by the West Cork Academy,’ said David Hall.

‘These lads added another national title to the two they have won in the previous years. This latest national U16 schoolboys’ inter-league bowl success cements the WCSSL’s position as one of the best performing leagues in the country despite being one of, if not the smallest.’

Don Hurley echoed his Academy colleague’s sentiments and paid tribute to the U16 schoolboys players’ efforts.

‘This group of players would have won an SFAI U15 national shield last year and finished third overall at the (U14) Kennedy Cup the year before,’ Hurley commented.

‘This one is special because it represents a third trophy in three years for the lads. They also have the Super Cup (formerly Milk Cup) in Belfast to look forward to later in the summer as well.

‘We have been missing quite a few players because of injury too. It meant we had to bring in younger players but they have all performed brilliantly. Special thanks must go to the players parents as well. Their support and all the travelling, all the long distances to matches, going to and from training, they have been absolutely brilliant.’

The victorious West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys squad includes Charlie Curtin, Oisin McCarthy, Padraig O’Sullivan, Kalen Murphy, Matthew Buttimer, Luke Holland, Milo Kinsella, Gearoid O’Keefe, Eoin Hickey, Alex Bramoulle, Eoin Murphy, Sam Mullaney, Harry Chambers, Daniel Kiely, Sean Platt and Conor Hourihane.