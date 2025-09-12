Dohenys get job done and switch focus to Kilbree

Dohenys 2-14

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

BOTH teams needed a win for different reasons in this RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling tie in Ahamilla on Sunday.

Dohenys needed a win to ensure qualification for the play-offs, provided Mathúnas got a positive result against St Mary’s in the other game in the group. St Oliver Plunkett’s needed a win or a draw in order to avoid the possibility of relegation.

As it transpired, Dohenys and Mathúna’s both won, meaning they take the qualifying spots while Plunkett’s look as if they will be relegated to junior B for 2026. Next up for Dohenys is a quarter-final with Kilbree later this month.

‘We knew what we had to do here – win the game by seven or eight points – to ensure a place in the play-offs,’ said Doheny mentor Chris O’Mahony.

‘We knew at half time what was happening in the other game and the lads knew we had to go out and win the second half by four or five points. The second goal finished off the game.’

He added: ‘This win is a real boost for the club. These are two big weekends for the club. The first part is done now, qualifying in the hurling, and it’s football next to avoid a relegation play-off.’

With Jerry Collins and the flying Fionn Herlihy grabbing control at midfield and wing forward Mark Buckley rampant in attack, Dohenys looked the better side in the early exchanges. Dohenys led 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter, with Mark Buckley (2), Paudie Crowley, and James Dullea on target for the winners, and Ciarán Dullea and Mike Collins replying for Plunketts.

In the second quarter, Mark Buckley, Paudie Crowley and the lively Ray Jennings pointed, with the hard-trying Conor McCarthy replying for Plunkett’s. When Buckley’s long-range free broke in the Plunketts’ square, Darragh Collins was on hand to usher it over the line in the 26th minute for a decisive goal and a seven-point lead.

Plunkett’s responded well to the goal, and hit three of the last four points of the half – from Seán White, Roy O’Driscoll (free), and Fionn Murphy – and trailed by five at the break, 1-8 to 0-6.

Plunkett’s grabbed the initiative on the resumption. Roy O’Driscoll pointed two frees in answer to a Jerry Collins score but the Doheny defence was proving equal to the pressure being put on them. Dohenys hit back with scores from the speedy Fionn Herlihy (2) and Jerry Collins to increase the lead to seven. A Ciarán Dullea point made it a six-point game at the three-quarter stage, 1-12 to 0-9.

An O’Driscoll pointed free closed the gap to five as Plunkett’s threatened a brief comeback but a fortuitous goal in the 52nd minute from a long-range shot by Euan Lehane closed the door on the Ahiohill men.

Scorers

Dohenys: Mark Buckley 0-5; Euan Lehane. Darragh Collins 1-0 each; Jerry Collins, Fionn Herlihy, Paudie Crowley 0-2 each; James Dullea, Ray Jennings, Bill Murphy 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Ray O’Driscoll 0-4f; Ciarán Dullea, Mike Collins 0-2 each; Seán White, Fionn Murphy, Conor McCarthy 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Ellis Farrell, Gavin Farr, Jerry Farrell; Chris Cronin, Declan Collins, Jamie Dullea; Jerry Collins, Fionn Herlihy; Euan Lehane, Aaron Mannix, Mark Buckley; Ray Jennings, Darragh Collins, Paudie Crowley.

Subs: Matthew Hurley for C. Cronin (23), Seán Murphy for D. Collins (37), Bill Murphy for R. Jennings (41), Kieran Forbes for P. Crowley (55), Shane Barry for E. Lehane (55).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Jamie O’Neill; Owen McCarthy, Gary McCarthy, Mike Crowley; Brian Walsh, Ronan McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll; Ciarán Dullea, Fionn Murphy; Conor McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Finn Moroney; James Hansberry, Seán White, Mike Collins.

Subs: Eoin McKennedy for J Hansberry (40), Alan McKennedy for C Dullea (53), Harry Donegan for M Collins (55), Michael McCarthy for O McCarthy (55), Seán Gadzar for M McCarthy (58).

Referee: Olan O’Donovan (Clonakilty).