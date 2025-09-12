Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas’ scoring blitz sends Carbery JAHC champions straight into semi-finals

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 2-17

St Mary’s 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

REIGNING Carbery JAHC champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas’ bid for back-to-back titles is right on track.

Having won all three games in Roinn 2, following this latest nine-point victory against a gallant St Mary’s at a resplendent Ballinacarriga on Sunday, they have qualified for the semi-final.

If ever a scoreline does scant justice to the Herculean efforts of a team, surely this one does to St Mary’s. Level on seven occasions in the opening half and buoyed by the magnificent dead-ball accuracy of Darren O’Donovan, they hit the front against the gale-force wind in the second half, 0-10 to 0-8.

Indeed, prior to the interval, the Saints came close to goaling on three occasions, thwarted by the brilliance of Mathúnas shot-stopper Micheál O’Driscoll and heroic Mathúnas last ditch defending.

Points by substitute Aaron O’Driscoll, Jack Eady and a 50-metre free by Darren O’Donovan in the 40th minute had the Saints motoring. Robbie Lucey, who was outstanding in the middle of the park, had got Mathúnas only score in the second half up to that juncture.

But 2024 champions Mathúnas, realising that a major upset was now a real possibility, hit the afterburners, registering an amazing 2-9 during the last 20 minutes.

With Caolan O’Donovan, the Lucey duo of Robbie and Jamie, Gearóid O’Donovan, Ted Lordan, Conor O’Sullivan and Jack O’Callaghan increasing the tempo considerably, the bubble burst for St Mary’s in the 41st minute.

A lengthy sideline by Caolan O’Donovan saw Micheál O’Sullivan ghost past a bevy of St Mary’s defenders to billow the net. Darren O’Donovan replied with another free, but the fantastic effort St Mary’s put in was taking its toll. Caolan O’Donovan and Robbie Lucey hit the target as the Saints defence came under renewed pressure. The straw that broke the camel’s back arrived in the 49th minute in the shape of a spectacular Jamie Lucey green flag.

It was now a case of just how much Mathúnas would win by, as Caolan O’Donovan, sub Shane Corcoran, Ted Lordan and Micheál O’Sullivan all got in on the scoring act. The game was done and dusted.

Mathúnas selector Pat Lucey was glad to see this one over, given the fact it was a clash of fellow parishioners.

‘Local derbies are unpredictable, and this one was no different. Mary’s were never going to throw in the towel,’ he said.

‘We put it together much better in the last 20 minutes. We got some great long-range scores. We will have a break from hurling for a couple of weeks, but it is football against Bal next, all go.

‘We are in the semi-final, it is another step on the road to retaining our title.’

OUR STAR: Robbie Lucey gave a masterclass, excelling in both defence and attack, particularly effective when against the stiff cross-field in the opening half, as well as scoring two peaches of points.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Caolan O’Donovan 0-6 (5f); Jamie Lucey 1-3; Micheál O’Sullivan 1-2; Robbie Lucey 0-2; Gearóid O’Donovan, Jack Hurley, Shane Corcoran, Ted Lordan 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Darren O’Donovan 0-11 (10f); Jack Eady 0-2; Aaron O’Driscoll 0-1.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: Micheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Seán Crowley, Eoghan Mangan; Jack O’Callaghan, Conor O’Sullivan, Ger Hurley; Micheál O’Sullivan, Robbie Lucey; James Fleming, Ted Lordan, Gearóid O’Donovan; Jamie Lucey, Caolan O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan.

Subs: Shane Corcoran for James Fleming (53), William Horgan for Kevin O’Donovan (56), Matt Draper for Caolan O’Donovan (57).

St Mary’s: Gearóid Harrington; Jack Hurley, David Curtin, Eoin Cullinane; Mark O’Driscoll, Michael O’Driscoll, Rory O’Connor; Dylan Scannell, Niall Kelleher; Jack Eady, Ryan Scannell, Darren O’Donovan; Olan Corcoran, Peter Daly, Eoin Keohane.

Subs: Aaron O’Driscoll for Peter Daly (ht), Paul McMenamen for Mark O’Driscoll (50).

Referee: Oisín Doyle (Bandon).