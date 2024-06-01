Denis Murphy shows his class in novice veteran triumph

CARBERY’S junior B championship is, similar to junior A, a three-pronged shoot-out, with a round-robin series between the contenders delivering the overall finalists.

Previous winners, John Cahalane and Micheál O’Sullivan, had an engaging opening score battle at Bauravilla on Thursday, and it is the Skibb man who is in pole position for a place in the decider after eking out a narrow last-shot win over his Ross rival. O’Sullivan made a fine start, his six to the bend above ‘Dekker’s’ gave him commanding odds but taking three more to the point known as ‘the rock’ left Cahalane back in the frame. A tight shot-for-shot duel to the line saw O’Sullivan line a huge second last but his luck deserted him again when he narrowly missed Cahalane’s last tip. Both have scores with Donie Harnedy to come.

There was quite a turn-up at Schull in the Carbery novice veteran final. Denis Murphy, Skeagh, crowned a fine campaign with outright victory over competition favourite Jimmy Collins, whose strong late rally just fell short. Murphy, giving away a few grades to the former champion from Union Hall, was steady and focused throughout, making the vital points and rising valuable odds in the process. A magnificent effort to sight at ‘McFarlane’s’ gave him commanding odds. He was close to a bowl to the good with three to go but Collins’ big second last made for a testy finish. Still 40 metres ahead for the last shots, Murphy held on for a notable win. He will play the City winner in the county rounds at Ballinacurra, Upton. Schull wishes to acknowledge Townhouse O’D’s for their after-score hospitality.

Shane and Darragh Crowley, Carbery’s U18 and U14 champions, hit brilliant form in vanquishing City rivals Anthony Crowley and Jay Quilligan in preliminary county round scores at Ballinacurra, Upton. Facing formidable rivals, both Carbery representatives overcame deficits and finished their scores in exemplary style to claim merited wins. They face more tough opposition in the quarter-finals when they come up against the North East regional champions.

Not to be outdone Abbey Caverley made the journey to the Mid Cork venue on Friday and won her U18 preliminary round contest with City’s Dilly Barry-Twohig to also advance to the quarter-finals. Maria Nagle made a welcome return and contested in the senior championship on Saturday at Macroom where last year's intermediate winner Ciara Buckley was the opposition. After an exciting contest, Ciara won in the last shot.

Carbery’s lower grade championships progressed with midweek fixtures at several venues. Leap hosted three and, in the first of these, a novice C second round clash, Brendan Crowley and Sean McNulty delivered a high-quality contest that Crowley edged by a bowl of odds. Two novice D scores went to the last shot in good bowling – Jamie Limrick edged out Eoin Deasy and Adam Baker was impressive in a tight victory over Michael O’Regan. In D also at Caheragh, Mike Keohane got the better of James Coughlan. Up the grades in novice A, Leap’s Kevin Minihane, thanks to an outstanding opening throw at Bauravilla, held on to deny, Brian Coughlan.

In tournament action the Michelle Hayes junior B tournament at Rosscarbery is down to the final stages. John Young took advantage of a few lapses by Shane Shannon to take a two-bowl lead to the ‘lines’ at Cahermore cross’. It was enough for a place in the final.

Results:

County championships:

Ballinacurra, Upton: Boys’ U18 county preliminary round, Shane Crowley defeated Anthony Crowley, last shot, for €11,000; Boys’ U14 county preliminary round, Darragh Crowley (Carbery) defeated Jay Quilligan (City), one bowl; Girls’ U18, Abbey Caverley (Carbery) won from Dilly Barry-Twohig (City).

Macroom: Senior ladies, Group B, Ciara Buckley defeated Maria Nagle, last shot.

Carbery Championships:

Bauravilla: Boys’ U16, Neil McCarthy won from Fionan Bohane; U12, Conor Deane won from Liam O’Sullivan; Junior B, John Cahalane defeated Micheal O’Sullivan, last shot, for €2,000; Novice A, Kevin Minihane defeated Brian Coughlan, last shot, for €1,200; Novice D, Mike Keohane defeated James Coughlan, last shot, for €1,700.

Leap: Novice C, Brendan Crowley defeated Sean McNulty, one bowl; Novice D, Jamie Limrick defeated Eoin Deasy, last shot; Adam Baker defeated Michael O’Regan, last shot.

Marsh Road: U16, Stephen O’Neill won from Sam O’Driscoll; U12, Ed McCarthy won from Antoni Pylak.

Schull: Novice veteran final, Denis Murphy defeated Jimmy Collins, last shot for €600.

Club:

Ballygurteen: Alan Brickley defeated Kevin Coughlan, last shot, for €6,200.

Jagoe’s Mills: Donnacha O’Regan defeated Colm O’Regan, last shot, for €800.

Lyre: Dylan O’Driscoll defeated Brendan O’Neill by two bowls, for €2,400.

Rosscarbery: Michelle Hayes Cup junior B tournament semi-final, John Young defeated Shane Shannon, two bowls, for €4,200; Novice B tournament, Paudie Murphy defeated Patrick Crowley, last shot, for €1,400; return, Patrick Crowley defeated Paudie Murphy, last shot for €1,300.

Schull: Doubles, Luka and Cian Bowen defeated Jack Cahalane/Curly Collins, last shot, for €1,000.

Shannonvale: Noel Phair Cup: David Murphy defeated Martin Coppinger, one bowl, for €10,400; return, Kieran O’Driscoll defeated Damien Burns, two bowls, for €2,400.

Togher Cross: Jack Forbes defeated Thomas Kingston, last shot, for €540.