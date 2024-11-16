Delving into the dark side

PAINTING your bedroom walls black can create a dramatic and luxurious ambiance.

Black walls serve as a bold backdrop that makes other colours and textures pop. Opt for matt black paint to reduce the glare and give a sophisticated, velvety look to your walls.

Consider an accent wall behind your bed to focus the room’s attention, incorporating different shades of black and deep charcoal for added depth and interest. You can use black wallpaper, with subtle patterns or textures, to add dimension.

Balance the dark walls with lighter elements such as white bedding, metallic accents, or light wood furniture. This contrast will keep the room from feeling too heavy and create a harmonious look.

Choose luxurious fabrics like velvet, silk, and faux fur to enhance the opulence of your space.

Stick to a monochromatic palette or introduce complementary colours like deep burgundy, emerald green, or gold. These rich hues will enhance the luxurious feel to your bedroom.

Creating a stylish and sophisticated black bedroom can transform your space into a sanctuary of elegance and tranquillity.

