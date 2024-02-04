Deadly Donie O’Donovan points Scorchers to glory

Clann na nGael 1-5

St Colum’s 1-3

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IT may have taken almost 20 minutes for the players to shake off the Christmas hangover, no score being registered at that stage, but from there on a real match broke out in this delayed final of the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior C/D football championship in Skibbereen on Saturday.

A strong breeze and driving mist made life uncomfortable for the good-sized attendance but the pitch was solid and the players enthusiastic as the game erupted into life in the second half.

The advantage was with St Colum’s at half time, only a point in arrears, 0-2 to 0-1, having played against the elements but a goal for the Scorchers in the 34th minute changed the contest.

Although the Kealkil men responded well with their own goal within two minutes, the momentum was with Clann na nGael. With scores again at a premium, a pair of pointed frees by man-of-the-match Donie O’Donovan were vital as Colum’s were forced to play catch-up all the way to the finish.

The last quarter saw the Scorchers putting in a marvellous defensive display to keep Colum’s at bay and there was great rejoicing at the final whistle as the Drimoleague/Drinagh side were presented with the Dullea Cup.

‘We’re delighted with that, a badly-needed win for the club,’ explained manager Alan Keane. ‘The club has been starved of success on the pitch but this team has now completed a championship/league double and it’s a great start to the new year. This wasn’t our best performance by a long way, especially in the first half but we introduced more pace, some young players in the second half, and that changed the game. We have been relying on that pace all during the championship.

‘The goal was vital early in the second half as it gave us great momentum and the defence was outstanding in the last quarter. The captain, Denis O’Driscoll, at centre back, and full back JJ Collins really held it all together.’

The mist was beginning to drive down as the final began and this first game of the new year in Carbery failed to ignite all during the opening quarter. There was no shortage of endeavour, with Colum’s, against the elements, looking the livelier side. With midfielders Cian Cronin and the ageless Wesley O’Connor holding the upper hand at midfield, the Kealkil men applied a lot of pressure but failed to master the tricky breeze with their shooting. At the other end, the Scorchers’ forwards also kicked a few wides, with Jack Payne-Murphy forcing a good save from goalkeeper Dominic Manning.

The first score finally arrived in the 18th minute when lively full forward Donie O’Donovan split the posts for a Clann point. Conor Doody levelled with a good point in the 25th minute and it was Clann in front at the break, 0-2 to 0-1, after O’Donovan pointed on the stroke of half time.

What the game lacked in the first half, it more than compensated in the second as the Scorchers emerged a much more determined approach. With young sub Damien Hernandez making a huge impression at wing forward, the opening score fell to the winners against the wind in the 34th minute when Timmy Buckley’s mishit shot for a point was deflected to the Colum’s net by Jack Payne-Murphy.

Although St Colum’s responded with a great solo goal from JD O’Sullivan within two minutes, Clann had the wind in their sails now as they dominated the play. Calum Hurley and Ray Farrell in midfield thundered into the game and up front, Hernandez, O’Donovan, Murphy and Eoin Daly were causing problems. Two pointed frees by O’Donovan put Clann three points to the good and Colum’s were struggling despite the best efforts of Michael Casey, Michael Cronin, JD O’Sullivan, Shane McSweeney and, especially, strong centre forward Michael O’Shea. A point by John O’Sullivan cut the gap and it was the Scorchers in front by two, 1-4 to 1-2, at the end of the third quarter.

St Colum’s began to get a grip in the last quarter but not before an Eoin Daly free again stretched Clann’s lead to three. It was backs-to-the-wall in the closing stages for the winners but a tremendous defensive effort kept Colum’s at bay. A single point from sub John Paul O’Sullivan was all Colum’s could manage as the Scorchers held on to win by two.

There was great rejoicing as Carbery assistant secretary Martina Burns, former secretary of Clann na nGael, presented the Dullea Cup to outstanding captain Denis O’Driscoll.

Scorers

Clann na nGael: Donie O’Donovan 0-4 (2f); Jack Payne-Murphy 1-0; Eoin Daly 0-1f.

St Colum’s: JD O’Sullivan 1-0; Conor Doody, John O’Sullivan, John Paul O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Paul Crowley; Kieran O’Donovan, JJ Collins, Gearóid McCarthy; Podge Burns, Denis O’Driscoll, Brendan O’Donovan; Calum Hurley, Ray Farrell; Caelán O’Driscoll, Eoin Daly, Jack McCarthy; Timmy Buckley, Donie O’Donovan, Jack Payne Murphy.

Subs: Cathal Hurley for G McCarthy (15, inj), Damien Hernandez for J McCarthy (ht), Ben O’Donovan for T Buckley (55).

St Colum’s: Dominic Manning; Joe O’Halloran, Anthony O’Sullivan, Daniel Lucey; Shane O’Sullivan, Michael Casey, Michael Cronin; Wesley O’Connor, Cian Cronin; JD O’Sullivan, Michael O’Shea, John O’Sullivan; Shane Burke, Conor Doody, Shane McSweeney.

Subs: Rudi Gaffney for S Burke (ht), Jason Wycherley for J O’Halloran (40), John Paul O’Sullivan for C Cronin (50).

Referee: N Hayes (Carbery Rangers).