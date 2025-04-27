David Murphy misses out on Joe McVeigh Cup as Armagh bowlers edge Ból Fada Festival

Armagh bowlers make home advantage count at Ból Fada Festival

THE Joe McVeigh Cup stays north of the border yet again, as Colm Rafferty beat David Murphy by one bowl at the Ból Fada Festival on the Keady-Tassagh road in south Armagh.

Rafferty also joins his uncle Michael Toal and his cousin Thomas Mackle who have both inscribed their names on that cup.

Going for a total stake of €23,200, it was shot-for-shot for the first five throws of this score, and Murphy held a five-metre lead at Twynams bend. This was to be Murphy’s last lead as Rafferty replied with huge sixth, seventh and eight bowls to the creamery lane and rose the bowl with another into the hollow.

Two score-damaging blunders followed from Murphy, and Rafferty held his bowl advantage out to McCann’s corner. Rafferty made his only mistake of a near perfect score at this juncture but still held a big bowl advantage. He held this advantage to McKees and on out past the bridge where there was no back for Murphy. Rafferty now adds the Joe McVeigh to his All-Ireland senior win and the King of the Roads title. Only one Cork player has brought that cup over the border in the last ten years and that was Arthur McDonagh in 2022.

***

There was no luck either for Aidan Murphy, stepping in as a sub for Tommy O’Sullivan, when playing the 2024 intermediate All-Ireland winner Ethan Rafferty for a stake of €11,520 a-side. At Twynams bend in five each, Rafferty took his first lead. He held little odds to the Creamery Lane but rose big odds at McCann’s corner. Rafferty got a huge bowl into the hollow and on for the bridge where he had almost a bowl. He held this advantage on for McKee’s and on to the finish.

***

At the end of the three-day festival, Armagh had won six of the 11 scores. On Saturday we had a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland final where Michael Murphy played Pete Carr for a total stake of €34,000. Murphy was out to Twynams bend in four great bowls where he held almost a bowl of odds. On past the Piggeries his odds was 100 metres but a very bad blunder here saw his odds reduced to 20 metres. Carr was holding off the bowl of odds at the Creamery lane, powerfully bowling up the hill from Murphy where he raised the bowl. Carr kept his hopes alive with a huge bowl to McCann’s corner, and at the Petrol Station the odds were down to ten metres. Carr took the lead with another great bowl into the hollow. It looked like Carr’s score until Murphy produced the impossible out and around the bridge and a super last shot to take the honours.

***

The ladies also had their day in the Ból Fada Festival where Timoleague’s Hannah Sexton took on reigning All-Ireland senior champion Dervla Toal for a total stake of €28,000. Toal had the early initiative in this score, rising a bowl at the Creamery Lane, but a few wayward shots followed and at the Piggeries, Sexton took her first lead. At Twynams bend Toal had the odds down to 60 metres. Sexton, throwing over 30 metres, totally misplaced her bowl and this shot cost her huge odds. Toal put in a storming finish, and try as she might Sexton just fell short by three metres.

In the other supporting scores, Keilan Fullerton/Meghan O’Reilly beat Fionán Twohig/Emma Hurley, Ross O’Brien beat Caolan Carr, Timmy McDonagh beat Bryan O’Reilly for €2,100 a-side, and Paul/Mickey Rafferty beat Conor/Cathal Creedon for €12,500 a-side. Also, Tim Young beat Gene McVeigh for €2,500 a-side. Shane Crowley put in a sublime performance to beat Oisin Gribben for a total stake of €28,000. Aaron Hughes turned in a star-studded performance to beat Anthony Crowley by two bowls for a total stake of €37,000.

***

Back home and at the South West fundraising weekend at Timoleague, novice players kept the flags flying. On Thursday evening Darren O’Driscoll proved too strong for veteran Mickey Harrington. In a return score Brian Harrington put in a fantastic performance to see off Thomas Maloney. On Friday Jack O’Driscoll got the upper hand on Mickey Crean, and Ritchie Lawton beat Deckie O’Mahony.

On Saturday, Leap man David Minihane had two from two off of Kevin Harrington, Jack Lynch beat Kevin O’Reilly and Martin O’Donovan got the better of Ritchie Lawton. Sunday’s bowling saw Vincent Roche beat Colm O’Regan, Kieran O’Driscoll beat Ted Hegarty, Martin O’Donovan beat Darren Cronin, Killarney man Jim Coffey beat Kieran O’Driscoll and Jim also beat Jonathon Deane. A girls’ score was also played and here Anna Power from Fenor, Co Waterford teamed up with Grace Ahern to beat Lauren and Aoife McCarthy. Anna’s dad Liam beat Ger Shanahan.

On Sunday, Jonathon Deane played three scores and was victorious in two, Jack O’Callaghan beat Jonathon but Jonathon won from Ronan O’Donovan and won a double with Thomas Maloney where they beat Ronan and Martin O’Donovan. Ronan, who also played three scores, won against Eoin McCarthy. Darren Harrington beat Patrick Crowley and Johnny O’Driscoll beat Mark Bourke. A very successful weekend for the region where over €3,000 was raised. Thanks to all who took part and thanks to Timoleague club and the organising committee.

Earlier in the week in a Carbery Junior B semi-final score at Bauravilla, Shane Shannon played John Cahalane for a total stake of €4,300. Shannon opened to Robins Cross in two huge bowls and was almost a bowl up, but Cahalane had this deficit reeled in at Decker’s and the odds were down to five metres that Shannon held to the Rock. Shannon went to the bridge in three more where he had almost a bowl of odds again. On past the grotto and on for the novice line, Shannon was throwing his odds over 30 metres. Cahalane missed the line and Shannon beat it comfortably.