David Harte shines, but casts doubt over his Ireland future

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

AFTER finishing his second Olympic Games on a high, David Harte cast doubt over his international future.

The Ireland men’s hockey goalkeeper was one of the real standout success stories of the Green Machine’s Olympic adventure, and he starred again in Ireland’s final Pool B game: a 2-1 win against New Zealand.

Both countries knew their fate before the game, having both lost all four previous pool matches (to Belgium, India, Australia and Argentina), so they were playing for pride and a boost in the world rankings. It was 36-year-old Harte who took centre stage again, producing save after save, including a sensational stop with 90 seconds left and Ireland leading 2-1 – a result that will hand Ireland tenth spot in the men’s outdoor world rankings.

Ireland coach Mark Tumilty was full of praise for the former Bandon Grammar student, hailing Harte as ‘world class.’

‘David Harte offers that extra bit of safety there and I thought he was excellent today. He has been superb throughout the tournament,’ Tumilty said, though Harte himself knows he has a decision to make – does he continue in goal or hang up his international gloves?

‘Hanging on for a win is an incredible feeling with a great bunch of lads,’ said Harte, who was cheered on in Paris by his wife Lyn, daughters Georgia and Ava, and family and friends.

‘Should this be the last game I’ve ever played in a green jersey, I don’t think there is a more beautiful way to go out in my second Olympic Games, with my family watching me. Winning a game like that and managing to pull out a few saves is incredibly special.’

Two-time world goalkeeper of the year Harte has signed a new deal with his club SV Kampong for the upcoming season, but must decide now whether to commit to Ireland. He has played 247 times for his country – will he add to that tally?