Darragh Dempsey dethrones champion to take the throne in Carbery

IT took a while for the Carbery 2024 junior A final to produce the decisive moment.

The 38th shot of an often error-strewn decider was, in contrast to much of what had preceded it at The Marsh Road on Saturday, an astutely played effort delivered under a lot of pressure by Darragh Dempsey. It gave the Skibb youth, who has risen through the ranks amid great expectations, a first title in the region’s premier grade.

David Shannon was going for three-in-a-row and made the better start, aided by a few nice touches off kerbs. Dempsey was struggling with his rhythm but got his fifth going to good effect as he looked to level. Shannon’s response was his best of the day, a cracking drive up past the ‘council gates’. It was looking good for the defending champion, now close to a bowl up. Two shots later he was hind bowl, a misplayed seventh costing him the lead after Dempsey fired a fine effort across to the ‘silvery gate’.

The standard deteriorated then as the lead changed hands in decidedly average fare to ‘Ballyhilty corner’. Dempsey eked out a 30-metre advantage for the last shots but had a lot to do when his rival’s shot for victory escaped from a desperately tight left play to roll 20 metres past the finish mark.

He kept his focus in admirable style and took the winner’s prize by less than ten metres. Darragh Dempsey will carry the region's support in his county bid. His first assignment in this series will be a quarter-final round meeting with West Cork’s Noel O’Regan with Ballygurteen the designated venue.

Shane Crowley won the 2024 U18 championship with a one-bowl victory over last year’s winner, Shane McCarthy, at the Marsh Road. An even contest to half-way saw both finalists on form as the lead changed on numerous occasions. Crowley took command with a brilliant ninth shot to ‘Coombes gate’ and it gave him cushion enough for a bowl-of-odds win.

Abbey Caverley is Carbery’s U18 girls winner for this year. A fine contest at Bauravilla on a wet Tuesday evening saw her just edge Union Hall’s Abbey Kelleher. The new champion’s two closing shots were of the highest order. On the same evening the boys’ U14 decider was played. The new champion here is Darragh Crowley who has come close in championships past. Darragh and Harry O’Leary had a spirited tussle that was only decided in the closing shots when the Skibb boy took a vital advantage.

Jimmy Collins and Denis Murphy will contest this weekend’s novice veteran play-off at Schull. Collins won from Pat Joe Connolly on Saturday evening last.

Results:

Championship:

Ballydehob: Novice A, Danny Coughlan defeated Joe O’Brien, last shot, for €800; Novice C, James Murphy defeated Ewan McNulty, last shot, for €1,100.

Bauravilla: Novice veteran, Denis Murphy defeated Con O’Sullivan, last shot, for €600; Novice B, Patrick Crowley defeated Richie Harnedy, last shot, for €300; Novice D, Oisin Daly defeated Cian Minihane, one bowl, for €700; Girls’ U18, Abbey Caverly won from Abbey Kelleher; semi-final, Abbey Kelleher won from Emer Caverley; Boys’ U14 final, Darragh Crowley won from Harry O’Leary; Semi-final, Darragh Crowley won from Brian Harrington; Boys’ U12, Jack Herlihy won from Conor Gleeson; Conor Deane won from Lucas Cahalane; Brian Harrington won from Shane Collins; Dylan O’Callaghan won from Ian O’Driscoll.

Caheragh: Novice D, Dermot Hegarty defeated David McCarthy, last shot; Novice C, Brian O’Mahony defeated Mikie Coughlan, one bowl, for €700; Novice D, Cian Bowen defeated Martin Coughlan, two bowls, for €680; Novice A, Finbarr Coughlan defeated JC Desmond, one bowl, for €2,200.

Marsh Road: Junior A championship final, Darragh Dempsey defeated David Shannon, last shot, for €18,300; Boys’ U18, final, Shane Crowley defeated Shane McCarthy, one bowl; U14 semi-finals, Darragh Crowley won from Brian Harrington; Harry O’Leary won from Adam Brownie; Novice C, Brendan Crowley defeated Sean McNulty, one bowl, for €700; Novice D, Martin Collins defeated Darren Lynch, last shot, for €1,200; Liam O’Sullivan won from Darragh Gleeson; Novice B, Gavin Crowley defeated Mark Shannon, last shot, for €2,200; Novice C, James Herlihy defeated Darren Shannon, one bowl, for €1,700; Peter O’Sullivan defeated Pat O’Driscoll.

Rosscarbery: Novice veteran section 2, Pat Joe Connolly defeated Curly Collins last shot, for €400.

Schull: Novice veteran, semi-finals, Denis Murphy defeated Harry Russell, last shot, for €600; Jimmy Collins defeated Pat Joe Connolly.

Club:

Ballygurteen: John Young defeated Alex O’Donovan, two bowls, for €2,200.

Drimoleague: Connie O’Driscoll defeated Michael Carroll, last shot, for €600.

Lyre: David Hegarty defeated Shane Collins, two bowls, for €1,600; return, Sean Kiely defeated Alan Keane, two bowls, for €4,800; Gavin Twohig defeated Johnny O’Driscoll, one bowl, for €1,200; Garoid McCarthy defeated Darren Harrington, last shot for €700.

Rosscarbery: Pat O’Halloran Cup semi-final, Damien Daly defeated Stephen Murphy, last shot, for €1,100; return, Colm O’Regan defeated Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €1,300.