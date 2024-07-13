Daniel Cronin braced for championship battle in Tipp

BY MARTIN WALSH

THE narrative of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship is a very different situation to what was expected at the beginning of the season when the protagonists set out on the road to Ballina in County Mayo for the first of its eight rounds.

Ahead of Sunday’s sixth round, the STS Group Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel, Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5), third overall in last year’s series, sits a single point behind championship leader, Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia R5).

At the outset of the current season the understandable predictions were that the Moffett brothers from Monaghan – Josh (a title winner in 2019, 2022 and 2023) and Sam, who won the series in 2017 – were again the most likely to succeed.

But rallying is fickle and ahead of the Clonmel event, the Monaghan pair have it all to do to prise the title away from either Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia R5) and Cronin in the Cronin’s Centra-backed VW Polo GTi R5.

Two unlikely heroes? Certainly not, as they have shown they are a match for the Monaghan pair in what, so far, has been an unpredictable season.

With three podium finishes in the 2023 series – Sligo, Clare and the Fastnet Rally – Cronin had some pedigree. For Doherty, it was a different scenario. Indeed, his inaugural outing in an R5 car was fourth place in last year’s Fastnet Rally. However, the Kilkenny ace is a quick learner and having won the Modified category of the 2023 Irish Tarmac Championship in 2023, the move to R5 was the next step up the ladder.

The pair shape up to each other on Sunday’s eight-stage event in south-Tipperary that should shape the destiny of the national title. Cronin, who has also stepped up his pace this season, knows that nothing short of maximum effort on the opening stage is now a prerequisite. Fellow West Cork drivers, Dunmanway’s David Guest and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy, are also in the Tipperary top ten, albeit for different reasons.

‘On the last few events we (along with co-driver Dunmanway’s Donnchadh Burke) have been quicker than Josh and we have matched Sam. In a way that has surprised me, but the man that is really in form is Eddie Doherty. His pace is building, I think with three rounds remaining both of us need a win for sure. The extra point for winning the Power Stage (final stage) could be important too,’ Cronin said.

On his plan, he added, ‘We will see how it goes, it’s an event that always seems to suit me – the stages are smooth rather than being bumpy, but if you make any mistake now your day is done.’

It's too early to dismiss the challenges of both Josh and Sam Moffett, the latter returning to the series having missed the last round due to business commitments. However, with the best six from eight events to count, neither has the safety net of dropping any further scores, a non-finish in either of the remaining three rounds (Galway Summer Rally and the Donegal Harvest Rally follow Sunday’s event) will have serious consequences.

It certainly sets up an exciting finish but for now Sunday’s event is the principal focus with the championship quartet – Josh Moffett, Eddie Doherty, Daniel Cronin and Sam Moffett – as the top four seeds.

For West Cork pair David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2), who complete the top ten, it’s all about seat time.

Guest will have the multi-winning co-driver, Dromtarriffe’s James O’Brien, calling the pacenotes in the RLA hired Ford Fiesta Rally2.

‘The format of the rally suits me, I’m looking forward to Clonmel and having a battle with Cal (McCarthy),’ said Guest.

Following a recent and successful test, Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy and his Rosscarbery co-driver Eric Calnan are looking forward to their outing.

‘We did a test last week in Kirkistown and found an issue with the car and I am much happier now. On reflection, the issue probably caused the accident in Killarney.’ He added: ‘I felt I struggled with the handling of the car in the Circuit of Munster so the guidance we got from DGM (David Greer Motorsport) in Kirkistown was a big help, the car is enjoyable to drive again.’

Meanwhile, Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan calls the pacenotes for East Cork driver Cian Walsh (Toyota Corolla) and Rosscarbery’s Alistair Wyllie sits with Kenmare’s Vincent O’Shea.

Lisavaird’s Cathal McCarthy (Honda Civic) has Ballyvourney’s Ciara Griffin as his co-driver as he seeks a consistent performance. It’s also a special event for Ballylickey’s Cyril Casey (Ford Fiesta R2). The event is based at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel with the first of the day’s eight stages starting at 9.39am. The service park is at the Clonmel Racecourse complex with the finish at the Talbot Hotel at 4.12pm.

In the third round of the Irish Karting Championships at Whiteriver Park, Co. Louth, Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy finished seventh in the Iame X-30 Seniors and Ballymakeery’s Keith Grant was 14th in the X-30 Junior category.