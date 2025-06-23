Dad on 53 fraud charges

A CLONAKILTY dad of three has been sent forward for trial on 53 charges of deception and a charge of money laundering.

Trevor O’Brien (50) of Knocks, Lyre, Clonakilty appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.

Gda Dan Lordan said he served the book of evidence on the accused that morning and handed him a copy of it.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Carroll that the director of public prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr O’Brien faces 53 deception charges, 11 charges of using a false instrument and one charge of money laundering which dates from 2008 to 2024.

An earlier court sitting heard that gardai seized over €344,000 in cash during a search of the accused’s home in Lyre on November 14th, 2024 with the assistance of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), Revenue and Customs.

Judge Carroll issued Mr O’Brien with an alibi warning and told him that if he intends to rely on an alibi as part of his defence then he must give notice of this within 14 days.

She granted him free legal aid which is to include one junior counsel for his trial scheduled for the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 19th.

As part of his bail conditions Judge Carroll directed him not to have any contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses or complainants including by way of social media.

She also said he must sign on at a garda Station, have his mobile phone charged at all times and to give gardaí 48 hours’ notice in advance if there is a change in his address.

He must also not travel beyond 20km of his home address.