Crowley: I will continue to do my best and make you proud

BILLY Burke was the proudest grandfather in West Cork on Saturday night – he had the honour of accepting the 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year trophy on behalf of his grandson, local rugby star Jack Crowley.

It wasn’t the first time Billy attended the biggest night in the West Cork sports calendar either, as his daughter Elaine Burke was a monthly winner in the 2005 awards; she captained the Cork camogie team to All-Ireland glory that year. Incidentally, she is also Jack’s godmother.

Nineteen years later, Billy got to walk up on stage at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday night and accept the prestigious 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year trophy from special guest, rugby legend Donal Lenihan. Little wonder why Billy’s smile lit up the room.

‘I have watched Jack growing up and been on the sidelines for many matches. I could see that he had the drive and the determination to succeed,’ Billy told the packed ballroom, as Jack became the first male rugby player in the history of the West Cork Sports Star Awards to take home the top prize. Given his exploits in 2023, it’s easy to understand why he was the judges choice.

'To my granny for the prayers & roast dinners, and to my grandad for keeping me humble on the golf course!'@Munsterrugby & @IrishRugby star Jack Crowley was crowned 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year on Saturday night - & sent us this message from the Ireland training camp https://t.co/o6uPXS0VCd pic.twitter.com/pkRCZIzbCM — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) January 28, 2024

The former Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School student played in Ireland’s victorious Six Nations’ campaign and then caught the eye for Andy Farrell’s team at the Rugby World Cup, and is now in line to succeed Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s No 10. Rugby trailblazer Jack also played a leading role in Munster’s URC success, kicking the match-winning drop goal against Leinster in the semi-final and then steering the province to glory against Stormers in the final.

A sign of Jack’s rise to the top, from Bandon RFC’s Old Chapel grounds to the great theaters of rugby, is that he was unable to attend the West Cork Sports Star Awards gala ceremony in person as he was in Portugal on a warm-weather training camp ahead of the Six Nations kick-off this Friday night. Still, he found time to send a video message, much to the delight of the packed room.

‘Sorry I can’t be with you on this wonderful occasion tonight,’ Jack said.

‘First and foremost I would like to thank the Celtic Ross Hotel, The Southern Star and C103 for this incredible honour. Week in, week out through your media platforms you bring sport information into the homes of this area and it’s no surprise that as a result of your promotion West Cork is the envy of rural Ireland.

‘Having the opportunity growing up to play a wide variety of sports in my locality has given me invaluable experience. I would like to thank Bandon Rugby Club for giving me a great start to my rugby career and to say that I have also learned many life lessons playing GAA and soccer with Valley Rovers and Innishvilla soccer club. The last year or so has been a rollercoaster of a ride and I’m very grateful to everyone who has helped me in any way.

‘What a pity that Paudie (Palmer), a good friend and neighbour, is no longer with us but I’m sure he’s smiling down on us all tonight.

‘Finally, I would like to thank my Mum and Dad, my family and friends, who have put down many, many miles supporting and encouraging me. To my granny for prayers and roast dinners and to my grandad for keeping me humble on the golf course. You have been with me through thick and thin, I will continue to do my best and make you proud.’