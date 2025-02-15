INTERIORS: Create your own art gallery wall

GALLERY walls are back on trend – they took a back seat for a while as the picture ledge jumped to the foreground in home interiors over the last few years.

There are countless articles online telling you how to arrange a gallery wall.

You can approach the project with scientific precision, measuring angles and matching up the scale of the images and carefully calculating.

A tip that I have always given clients is to lay out your gallery of frames on the floor to see what format/layout works best before tackling hanging them on your wall.

If you think of it more like a puzzle than a grid, a gallery wall doesn’t have to be hung in a rigid formula.

Instead I would prefer to help a client create a wall that speaks to their own personal interests, their story and quirky interests. Pieces can coexist without matching exactly.

When it comes to DIYing a wall in your own home, choose a few works of art or framable items that you absolutely love and fill in the spaces around them as you go.

Nothing is set in stone, the best stories evolve over time.

There are some rules you might want to stick to, try to keep to a colour palette for a more cohesive intentional look.

You can either do an eclectic mix of frames or keep them more uniform depending on your personal preference.

