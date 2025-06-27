COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Gabriel Rangers clinch back-to-back promotions

GABRIEL Rangers are going up after securing promotion to McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 4 for next season.

The Carbery club beat the already-promoted Kilmurry 1-17 to 1-6 to clinch the win they needed in Division 5, with Seán Kelleher hitting 1-1 for the winners. Other Gabriels scorers included James O’Regan (0-4, 2f), the evergreen Mark Cronin (0-3, 1f), Keith O’Driscoll, Ger O’Callaghan and goalkeeper Liam Hegarty with a two-pointer free (0-2 each). Luka Bowen, Killian O’Brien and Paddy O’Driscoll finished off Rangers total. It’s back to back promotions for Gabriels who came up from Division 6 last season. Next up will be a rematch against Kilmurry in the Division 5 final.

It was just as well Rangers won because Ballinora did their part in beating Glanworth 1-14 to 0-13. If Gabriels lost, Ballinora would have gone up. That result sent Glanworth down to Division 6 alongside Glenville. Also, Ilen Rovers ended their league with a 1-14 apiece draw with Mitchestown to finish fourth.

In Division 1, with Douglas giving Carrigaline a walkover, it meant Éire Óg had to get something against Cill na Martra to stay up. The Ovens club got the result they needed, winning 0-14 to 1-11, as Cork goalkeeper from 2024 Chris Kelly hit 0-2 while Brian Hurley got 0-3. Carrigaline go down to Division 2 with St Michael’s.

Elsewhere, Urhan are relegated from the county leagues after their Division 7 loss to Castlemagner, 2-9 to 1-6. It means the Beara side will play in the Carbery-Beara Division 1 league in 2026. Kilmacabea made sure they are in good form heading into the Division 7 final against Argideen Rangers thanks to a 3-16 to 2-8 win over Nemo’s thirds while Argideen gave St James a walkover.

Division 2 was already wrapped up but O’Donovan Rossa recorded a win over Fermoy, 1-11 to 1-10, to end the league in fifth. Dohenys finished third but fell to a 0-9 to 1-5 defeat against Valley Rovers while Castletownbere finished eighth after a 3-11 to 0-9 defeat to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

In Division 4, Adrigole ended their league on a high, seeing off Nemo Rangers’ seconds 1-16 to 0-14 while relegated Bantry Blues suffered a sixth loss of the season, going down 2-13 to 2-8 against Macroom. Aghabullogue and Bandon will contest the final with Bantry and St Vincent’s relegated.

In Division 3, Clyda Rovers and Uibh Laoire will contest the final while Kiskeam and Aghada go down. In Division 6, St Nicks and Canovee are promoted while St Michaels’ seconds and Mayfield are down.

***

In the junior county league, Carbery Rangers’ seconds beat Carrigtwohill 2-15 to 1-11 to progress to the semi-finals. Mark Hodnett hit 1-5 (2f) for Ross while Chris O’Donovan (1-1), Jerry McCarthy (0-3), Jack O’Regan, Michael Mennis, Killian Eady, Colm Hayes, Kieran Fitzpatrick and Joe Hicks added to the tally. Ross play Mallow seconds after they received a walkover from Valley Rovers B. The other semi-final will be contested by Donoughmore and Passage West after the latter beat Lyre 3-19 to 0-4. The winner of this competition will play Division 7 county league football next year.