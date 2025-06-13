Subscriber Exclusives

COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Argideen Rangers and Kilmacabea promoted to Division 6

June 13th, 2025 6:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Damien Gore scored 1-12 for Kilmacabea against Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels.

TWO Carbery clubs will line out in McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 6 in 2026.

Table-toppers Argideen Rangers confirmed their promotion from Division 7 with a 1-10 to 0-9 win over Nemo Rangers’ third string in Trabeg. Fergal Walsh was the key man for the Timoleague club with 1-1 from play while Seán Henchion and Bill Fleming (frees) hit 0-2 each. Andrew Guinevan, Darragh Holland, Matty Lawton, Ger Crowley and David Deasy also got on the scoresheet as Rangers recorded their seventh win  in a row.

Kilmacabea’s 2-17 to 3-7 win over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in Leap also decided promotion as the Kilmacs now have the head-to-head record over their opponents who sit in third place. Damien Gore was as inspirational with 1-12 (three two-point frees, 3f) while Ian Jennings hit 1-4 (one two-pointer). Keith Whelton got the remaining score while Ray Shanahan was another top performer.

St James beat the already-relegated Ballyhooly 4-22 to 0-5 in Ardfield. The other relegation spot will go to the last day as Urhan have to beat Castlemagner to stay up. This is after the Beara side drew 1-9 apiece with Inniscarra while Castlemagner drew to Ballygarvan.

Another West Cork side in promotion form is Bandon who beat Division 4 table-toppers Aghabullogue 2-12 to 1-14 in Coachford. A win against Glanmire in their final game will more than likely seal a top two place for the Carbery team.

Michael Cahalane highlighted his prowess with a big ball as he scored 1-5 (one two-pointer, one two-point free) while Mark Sugrue chipped in with 0-4 (one two-pointer). Cathal Lynch hit the net for the Lilywhites.

Glanmire, Macroom and Buttevenat are still alive as well – Macroom and Buttevent drew (1-14 to 0-17) while Glanmire got the better of Adrigole 1-17 to 1-16. At the other end, Bantry Blues eased relegation worries with a 2-17 to 0-10 win over St Vincent’s.

Gabriel Rangers only need a point from their last match against Kilmurry to seal promotion from Division 5 – they beat Ilen Rovers 0-15 to 0-14 in their latest tussle. In a tight game that could have gone either way in Baltimore, James O’Regan (0-4, 3f), Mark Cronin (0-3, 1f), Paddy O’Driscoll (two-pointer), goalkeeper Liam Hegarty (two-point free) and Keith O’Driscoll (0-2 each) were in top form for Rangers. Seán Kelleher and Ger O’Callaghan also got on the scoresheet.

In Division 1, Castlehaven sealed survival with a 1-20 to 2-9 win over Éire Óg. Michael Hurley (0-8, 5f), Jamie O’Driscoll (0-5, one two-pointer), Micheál Maguire (0-4, one two-pointer), Seán Browne (1-1) all scored. Seánie Cahalane’s side have one more league game against Clonakilty before preparing for their championship defence.

Newcestown lost at home to Cill na Martra 2-15 to 0-17, and they sit mid-table. David Buckley (0-7, 3f, two two-point frees), Niall Kelly (2f) and Richard O’Sullivan (0-2 each) impressed for Town.

At the top, Clonakilty are joined on 14 points by St Finbarr’s who beat St Michael’s 0-17 to 1-7, in large part down to Steven Sherlock once more (0-9, 4f, one two-point free). Nemo Rangers however lost ground with a 0-16 to 1-7 loss to Douglas, which means Clon and the Barrs just need a point to make the league final.

Division 2 is wrapped up with Carbery Rangers and Knocknagree promoted and Kanturk and Fermoy relegated. For the record, Dohenys beat O’Donovan Rossa in a West Cork derby 3-18 to 1-20 in Dunmanway; they'll face each other again in the county SAFC later this year.

