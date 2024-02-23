Cork minors and U16s win again in Munster championships

BY GER McCARTHY

CORK continued their undefeated start to the 2024 Munster LGFA Championships on a weekend West Cork players also featured prominently at minor, U16 and U14 inter-county level.

Kerry were the visitors to Cloughduv for the second round of 2024 Munster LGFA minor championship action last Saturday. The Rebels put in a terrific first-half performance to lead 2-4 to 0-1 at the short whistle, before emerging 3-7 to 2-6 winners. Ilen Rovers’ Maebh Collins (1-3) and Kate Carey (1-1) combined for the majority of Cork’s scores. Brianna Smith (1-0), Ava McAuliffe (0-2) and (Amy Sheppard (0-1) were also on target. Next up is a provincial minor championship clash away to Waterford on Saturday.

***

The Cork U16 A and B squads continued their Munster campaigns with a double-header against Clare at the Banteer Community Sports Field last Sunday.

Denis Mulvihill’s (Valley Rovers) U16As and Kenneth Burns’ U16Bs entered last weekend’s matchups in good form having each accounted for Waterford in the opening round.

The Cork U16As registered a convincing 4-16 to 2-4 victory at the expense of Clare thanks to 3-7 (including a converted penalty) from Mourneabbey’s Laura Walsh. Courcey Rovers’ Caoimhe Foley (0-6), Megan Barrett (1-0), Aoife Tracey (0-2) and Sarah O’Connor (0-1) completed Cork’s total on a day all 30 players saw game time.

The Cork U16Bs proved too strong for their Clare counterparts, and a 4-10 to 1-5 triumph was earned off the back of Naomh Abán’s Róisín Ní Liatháin who contributed 2-2. Courcey Rovers’ Katie Crowley (1-1), Erin Healy (1-1), Julie O’Reilly (0-3), Autumn Deverux (0-2) and Sarah Finnegan (0-1) were the Rebels’ other scorers. Both the Cork U16As and U16Bs will be back in action on Sunday. Mallow hosts a Munster LGFA double-header between the Rebels and Tipperary.

***

Cork’s U14 A and B squads have been busily preparing for their upcoming Munster LGFA Championships with a series of challenge games. This year’s U14A inter-county panel includes Lucy Kelleher and Lucy Carmody (both Kinsale), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Saoirse Gilmore (Clonakilty) and Aoife McCarthy (Castlehaven) from the West Cork division. There are eight West Cork representatives on this year’s U14B panel: Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara), Lauren O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), Aoife White (Clonakilty), Maggie O’Donoghue (St Colum’s), Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), Grace O’Neill (O’Donovan Rossa), Emma Fenton and Alesha Cronin (Valley Rovers).