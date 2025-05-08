Cork minor football boss Keith Ricken rues Rebels’ lack of ruthlessness in loss to Kerry

CORK 2-8

KERRY 2-18

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

KEITH Ricken was left to rue Cork’s wastefulness as Kerry overpowered the home side in the second half of their Munster minor football championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday evening.

Ricken’s side played well in patches but poor shooting blighted their chances of building an early lead. Unable to match their first-half tempo, the Rebels conceded two second-half goals before losing by ten points.

‘We had an awful lot of scoring opportunities that we didn’t take,’ Ricken told The Southern Star.

‘You know, normally our kicking from the ground and our frees are very good. They weren’t good tonight. We were spilling a few balls. The lads are very good at reflecting on that and will reflect on it. There were a lot of positives to come out of tonight.’

Chasing a third consecutive Munster minor football title, Kerry found their rhythm either side of the interval to break Cork’s resolve. Ben Kelliher’s 1-5 and Gearóid White’s 0-7 did the damage. Despite the loss, Cork progress to a provincial semi-final meeting away to Tipperary next Monday. On the same evening, Kerry will travel to Clare in the second last-four encounter.

***

Cork’s search for a first Munster MFC title since 2021 began with seven West Cork players in Keith Ricken’s starting line-up. Rory Twohig (Kilmeen), Ben Coffey (Clonakilty), Jerry O’Leary (Ballinascarthy) and Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s) were joined by Ronan Hayes (Carbery Rangers), Niall O’Callaghan (Castlehaven) and Donagh Flynn (Ibane Gaels). Eoin Maguire (Castlehaven), Tom Whooley (Clonakilty) and Seán Cuinnea (Carbery Rangers) were on the bench.

The game was one minute old when Seán O’Sullivan was denied a goal by Kerry goalkeeper Ruairí Kennedy. Ibane Gaels’ Donagh Flynn made no mistake three minutes later, racing through and firing into the net. Ben Kelliher (free) got Kerry off the mark and the score remained unchanged after ten minutes.

In the ascendancy, Cork’s direct running and accurate kick-passing kept the hosts on the attack. It was five wides and as many turnovers that blighted the Rebels’ otherwise positive start. Ben Corkery Delaney (free) made it 1-1 to 0-1 prior to Paddy Murphy extending Cork’s advantage.

A previously quiet Kerry responded. Gearóid White’s two-pointer brought the Kingdom back into it and Cork needed Rory Twohig to get a hand to another White two-point attempt a minute later. A superb Nick Lacey score levelled matters before John Curtin handed Kerry their first lead.

The scores kept coming as Ben Corkery Delaney kicked a marvellous two-pointer to edge Cork, 1-4 to 0-6, back in front. Paddy Murphy and newly-introduced Joe Miskella’s additional efforts pushed the Rebels three clear until Gearoid White landed a two-point free and Kevin Griffin scored to level matters at the short whistle.

Kerry restarted positively as Kevin Griffin’s two converted 45s and Ben Griffin’s brace of frees made it 0-13 to 1-6. Cork were penalised for not having three players in their opponent's half and Kelliher made no mistake from a free. Substitute Tom Whooley sent a shot inches past the post as Cork struggled to regain their earlier tempo.

Then, after 43 minutes, disaster struck as Cork failed to deal with a routine high ball and Ben Kelliher billowed the net. Rory Twohig tipped over a Gearóid White goalbound effort for a point before Tom Whooley got Cork’s first score of the second period after 46 minutes. Whooley went one better by hammering into the net to make it 2-7 to 1-15 shortly after.

Ben Kelliher’s free preceded another body blow from the Kingdom when Gearoid White’s run ended with Tadhg O’Connell palming to the net. Kerry saw out the remaining time to comfortably win by ten.

‘They’re a really good bunch,’ Keith Ricken concluded.

‘I was calculating out during the week, between all the players, we do nearly 6,000 kilometres a week. So, when we are going the extra mile, we really are going the extra mile. These young fellas are giving it their heart and soul.’

Scorers

Cork: T Whooley 1-1; D Flynn 1-0; B Corkery Delaney 0-3 (tp, 1f); P Murphy 0-2; C McCarthy, J Miskella 0-1 each.

Kerry: B Kelliher 1-5 (5f); G White 0-7 (1 tp, 1 tpf, 1f); K Griffin 0-3 (2 45s); T O’Connell 1-0; P Ó Mainnín, N Lacey, J Curtin 0-1 each.

Cork: R Twohig (Kilmeen); B Coffey (Clonakilty), A Keane (Kinsale), M Kiernan (Carrigaline); J O’Leary (Ballinascarthy), C McCarthy (captain, St Colum’s), B Cronin (Ballincollig); S Kelleher-Leavy (Macroom), R Hayes (Carbery Rangers); N O’Callaghan (Castlehaven), D Flynn (Ibane Gaels), S O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); P Murphy (Donoughmore), B Corkery-Delaney (Carrigaline), E Aherne (Boherbue).

Subs: J Miskella (Ballincollig) for S O’Sullivan (25), E G O’Sullivan (Clyda Rovers) for P Murphy (38), T Whooley (Clonakilty) for E Aherne (38), E Looney (Lyre) for S Kelleher Leavy (48), J Hanrahan (Mitchelstown) for J O’Leary (54).

Kerry: R Kennedy; R Sheridan, E Joy, T Ó Slatara; D Murphy, D Sargent, M Clifford; M Ó Sé, J Curtin; M O’Carroll, G White (captain), K Griffin; N Lacey, B Kelliher, T O’Connell.

Subs: P Ó Mainnín for N Lacey (49), J Kissane for M Ó Sé (55), L O’Brien for K Griffin (55), D McCarthy for R Sheridan (55), A Tuohy for T O’Connell (59), T O’Sullivan for J Curtin (temp, 63).

Referee: Timmy McGrath (Limerick).