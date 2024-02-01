Cork GAA will receive ‘significant sum’ from Páirc Uí Chaoimh renaming deal

CORK GAA will pocket a ‘significant sum’ from its new ten-year naming rights deal for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The iconic Cork stadium will now be named SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as county GAA chiefs have entered into a multi-year partnership with SuperValu.

This topic first hit the headlines two weeks ago when news broke that Páirc Uí Chaoimh was set to be renamed SuperValu Páirc, with ‘Uí Chaoimh’ to be dropped from the title, but Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has labelled that as ‘a half version of the story’ while acknowledging it caused a ‘massive furore’.

The renaming of Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board on Thursday night, with O’Donovan confident this deal will receive a very positive response.

‘Such agreements are pretty complex in terms of signage, ticketing, various rights included, and the value is a confidential and commercial matter, but there is a significant sum, reflecting value for both SuperValu and Cork GAA so we are absolutely delighted with the outcome,’ O’Donovan told RTÉ Radio 1 on Wednesday.

‘We have had very healthy discussions with SuperValu over the last few weeks and we are really positive that this is the best outcome for both sides. It is very good commercially for us and very good in terms of partnership for them, so win-in, we believe.’

O’Donovan also regrets the ‘leak’ that saw the renaming deal with SuperValu hit national headlines before it was discussed with clubs, insisting that Cork GAA was about to engage in a process with clubs when the original story broke.

‘We are very much accountable to our clubs, that is our decision-making process, and that is our approval process. Unfortunately, as we were about to engage in that process, a half version of the story caused a massive furore,’ the Kilmeen man insisted.

‘We were going through a consultation process, we had completed that with the stadium board, with the county management committee and our next engagement was with the clubs, notwithstanding that we had a very healthy discussion with the clubs two weeks ago, they completely understand the difficult situation that the board faces financially as well as our commitment to our games.

‘Remember we have tripled our coaching staff in the last six months despite all the challenges we face. Yes, everyone wants to preserve the name, we did also, and they understood the position we were in.

‘We expect a very positive response when we go back to our delegates (on Thursday night) with the good news.’

The belief is this new ten-year partnership deal will help put Cork GAA on a stable financial footing to help develop the game at both local and county level. Páirc Uí Chaoimh carries a considerable debt of over €30 million, so this new deal is a step in the right direction.

‘There is a legacy debt of over €30 million still, from the construction process. We are fighting that on all fronts, and will continue to do so by growing our games, by winning All-Irelands, by engaging with commercial parties so we are on a war footing on all foots to redress the balance,’ O’Donovan confirmed.

‘That said, we increased our investment into county teams by 25 percent last year, tripled our coaching staff in the last six months so we are fighting on the field and off the field.’

O’Donovan also confirmed that Cork GAA chiefs are engaged with members of the O’Caoimh family and keep them informed of developments regarding the rebranding of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to partner with SuperValu, a company that is committed to GAA and that has been at the heart of Cork since it first opened its doors here nearly 150 years ago. The Páirc has been an iconic part of Cork’s history and we are very excited about the next chapter of this fantastic stadium.’