Cork footballers target result against Louth to reignite season and avoid relegation scrap

THIS is a game that will have a huge bearing on the narrative surrounding the Cork footballers.

Beat Louth in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm) and Cork will move a giant step closer to avoiding the Tailteann Cup and relegation. Lose and the Rebels could be going into their last game against Cavan in the relegation zone, if Down beat Westmeath).

This game doesn’t just have importance, it has recent history. In John Cleary’s term as Cork boss, the Rebels have faced Louth five times. Cork have lost three of those games. One of those defeats was in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Inniskeen last year (1-9 to 1-8).

Funnily enough, if you add all the scores together from the previous five meetings, the score is Cork 4-62 Louth 7-53. 74 points apiece, all square.

Only one of those last five encounters was at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and in that game Cork won by four (2-12 to 2-8 in 2022). Home advantage can help Cork here, as they look to recover from back-to-back losses against Monaghan and Roscommon.

Again, the Rebels will look to Chris Óg Jones as the go-to man for a spark. The Uibh Laoire sharp-shooter has 5-10 from play, more than anyone else from play in the entire national league.

In terms of absentees, Cork will be without long-term absentees Conor Corbett, Luke Fahy, Seán Meehan and Kevin O’Donovan while Brian Hurley is touch and go once more.

Injuries might have been used as an excuse in previous games but it shouldn’t be this weekend, especially given the players Louth are missing. All-Star from 2024 Craig Lennon is definitely sidelined, he also got man-of-the-match in Cork’s defeat in Inniskeen last June. Ciarán Keenan, Ciarán Downey, Andy McDonnell, Bevan Duffy, Anthony Williams and Dan Corcoran all missed their last game against Monaghan too and might not feature this weekend either. That’s seven absent players in a team already punching above their weight, many would argue.

It’s obvious who the danger man is for Louth. Sam Mulroy has scored 1-41 in five games this season, more than anyone else in the national league. He scored 1-12 out of the Wee County's 1-21 in their last game against Monaghan, all from placed balls. Out of the players fit, only Ryan Burns has also scored more than six points.

The key for Cork: no unnecessary fouls. That was a problem particularly against Roscommon where 1-9 of Roscommon scores were from frees. The same total occurred against Monaghan.

There were five instances where Cork either complained about a decision or didn't give the ball back to their opponent, resulting in frees being moved up. Yes, it’s the new rules and they will take time to adjust, but it’s the same for every team.

Cork have conceded eight goals in their last three games too, a huge issue of late. Louth have scored one goal in every game they have played so it will be interesting to see if Cleary’s side can keep the goal conceded tally at one or below this weekend. Having said all that though, this is a Cork team that were struggling after three games last year, then won three games in a row and drew against Armagh to avoid the Tailteann Cup.

The same vein of form against Louth and Cavan has to be replicated by John Cleary’s side, starting with this Sunday.

****

CORK V LOUTH MEETINGS

June 23rd, 2024: Cork 1-8 Louth 1-9, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final in Grattan Park, Inniskeen.

February 4th, 2024: Cork 0-13 Louth 2-9, Allianz Football League Division 2 in Páirc Mhuire, Ardee.

May 27th, 2023: Cork 1-19 Louth 1-17, All-Ireland SFC group 1 in Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

March 19th, 2023: Cork 0-10 Louth 1-10, Allianz Football League Division 2 in Páirc Mhuire, Ardee.

June 12th, 2022: Cork 2-12 Louth 2-8, All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork – Scored: 4-62 (74). Conceded: 7-53 (74)