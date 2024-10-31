Collins joins boss Cahalane in Haven’s elite club

BY NOEL HORGAN

MARK Collins emulated the achievements of his manager Seanie Cahalane on Sunday, captaining Castlehaven to two county title wins now. Collins emulated that feat last Sunday has he claimed his fourth county medal in all.

‘It’s an amazing honour and an absolute privilege to be captain of such a great group, I never in my wildest dreams believed I’d enjoy so much success when I first came on the scene.’ he said.

At the same time, Collins admitted that after the Haven completed the two-in-a-row in 2013, he didn’t think they’d have to wait another 10 years to reach the summit again.

‘It goes to show days like this don’t come along too often, so you have to make the most of them.’

The Haven skipper indicated the management had some strong words to say to the players at the interval, and with good reason, he admitted. ‘It was probably the poorest first-half we played all year, but we answered the questions put to us by the management in the second half, we just threw off the shackles, and we’re very pleased with how it went for us after half-time.’

Collins is one of just five players to lead the Haven to senior championship glory, as, along with Seanie Cahalane, he was preceded by Larry Tompkins (1989), Niall Cahalane (1984) and his cousin Brian Collins (2003).

He will now lead Castlehaven as they face the Kerry kingpins Dr Crokes in the Musnter semi-final, after the Killarney side beat Dingle 3-8 to 0-11 in the Kingdom final at the weekend.

Trailing 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, Dr Crokes scored three second-half goals and Pat O’Shea’s side will be formidable opponents in the Munster Club semi-final.