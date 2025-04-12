Clonakilty Soccer Club return to winning ways, as Lyre Rovers promoted back to Premier Division

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club returned to winning ways with a 5-1 thumping of Dunmanway Town to keep their PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division title defence on track.

Having suffered their first defeat of their West Cork League campaign the previous weekend, losing a cup game, Clonakilty knew the importance of picking up all three points in their Premier Division clash with a Dunmanway Team that took points off leaders Drinagh Rangers recently.

Alan Murphy broke down a sturdy Dunmanway defence on the stroke of half-time before a goal at the start of the second half by Alan Ward pushed Clon 2-0 up. Ciarán Kelleher pulled one goal back for Town but a Chris Collins penalty doubled Clon’s lead again, 3-1. Reuben Henry and James Calnan added further goals to seal a comfortable win that moved Clonakilty to within four points of Drinagh, and they have three games in hand. Drinagh only have one league game left, at home to Clon, while the latter will also play Togher Celtic, Castletown Celtic and Drinagh Rangers B in the weeks ahead.

Before their title fight with Drinagh continues, both have cup finals to focus on this weekend.

***

The title race in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship between Lyre Rovers and Baltimore took another twist over the weekend.

Lyre maintained top spot with a 4-0 win over Skibbereen Celtic, and this result coupled with Baltimore’s 2-2 draw against Mizen Hob means that Lyre have guaranteed promotion back to the Premier. Conor O’Neill, Keith Nyhan, Tomás Batterberry and Harry Oates all netted for Lyre, who will battle it out with Baltimore for the title.

Baltimore aren’t guaranteed promotion just yet, but are closing in on it, too. Their draw with third-placed Mizen Hob means the latter are two points behind Baltimore and only have one game left. Barry Collins gave Baltimore the lead before Patrick Scully equalised for Hob, 1-1 at the break. A Daniel O’Callaghan own-goal looked to salvage a win for Baltimore but a stoppage-time equaliser from Scully made sure Mizen got something from the game. Baltimore now sit three points off Lyre with a game in hand, and look likely to win promotion to the Premier, too. They face Castlelack this Sunday, knowing a win will guarantee their promotion.

Moving down the table, Aultagh Celtic are in fifth after a 1-0 win over Beamish Cup finalists Ardfield as a Kieran Nangle goal was enough for the victory. Meanwhile, Skibbereen AFC won their sixth game of the season with a 3-0 triumph over Castlelack, Cian O’Brien (2) and Conor O’Brien with the strikes.

***

Lyre Rovers stayed in the title fight in the Fusion Home Decor Womens 7s Premier Division with a 5-1 win over Mizen. A 4-0 lead at half-time was the platform to victory as Meadhbh Coomey (2), Amy Burke and Aimee Barrett all contributed. Ellen Hall added a fifth in the second-half before a consolation from Aisling O’Driscoll completed the scoresheet. Dunmanway Town beat Aultagh Celtic 3-0 as Ruth Collins (2) and Ellen Healy netted, all goals coming in the first half.