Clonakilty Soccer Club can clinch Premier Division title if leaders avoid defeat to rivals Drinagh Rangers

DRINAGH Rangers must beat Clonakilty Soccer Club in their Premier Division showdown on Sunday morning to stand any chance of winning the league title.

Defending champions Clonakilty hit top spot last weekend with a 2-0 win against Togher Celtic – second-half goals from Joe Edmead and Chris Collins (penalty) have pushed John Leahy’s side to within touching distance of back-to-back titles.

Clonakilty now lead Drinagh by two points, and the latter has only one game left – it’s why they must beat Clon on Sunday and then hope Castletown Celtic can do them a massive favour in the final game of the campaign, away to the current champs.

The only points Clonakilty have dropped in this Premier Division campaign came in a home draw against Drinagh in November, while Drinagh will also take confidence from their 100 percent home record at Canon Crowley Park in the league this season.

In the corresponding league game last year, Drinagh beat Clon at home, so will be hoping for a similar result on Sunday to take the league to the final weekend of the season.

The Premier Division title race also went down to the wire last season when Clonakilty picked up the point they needed to win the league for the first time thanks to a 2-2 draw with a Drinagh team needing a win to snatch the crown.

Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh have emerged as the top two teams in the West Cork League, with the Clon club edging it in recent times. If they avoid defeat on Sunday, then Clon will also complete the quadruple, having already won the Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and the Michael Cronin Cup.

There are also new leaders of the Fusion Home Decor WCL Women's 7's Premier Division after a Meadhbh Coomey double fired Lyre Rovers to a 2-0 win against Aultagh Celtic.

It means Lyre have hit top spot, overtaking Drinagh Rangers to lead by two points, and the new table-toppers also have a game in hand. They take on Drinagh Rangers B this Sunday (12pm) knowing a victory will clinch the title with one game to spare.

There was an eight-goal thriller in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship as the bottom two clubs, Aultagh Celtic B and Ardfield, served up a treat.

Kevin Murphy fired Aultagh into an early lead, but back came Ardfield with three goals, including a double from Blaize McCarthy, to lead 3-1 at the break. Kevin Murphy pulled a goal back for Aultagh B just after half time before Tomás Ó Donnabháin gave Ardfield a two-goal cushion, again. There was late, late drama, however, as goals from Andrew O’Shea in the 88th minute and James Iddon in the 93rd minute snatched a draw for bottom side Aultagh B.

Meanwhile, in the WCL U18 League Castlelack and Drinagh Rangers drew 1-1, as Ronan White gave Drinagh an early lead before Ronan O’Leary levelled in the second half.