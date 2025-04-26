Clonakilty and Dunmanway to meet in U13 Schoolgirls Cup final

CLONAKILTY AFC and Dunmanway Town are through to the U13 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final.

The Ballyvackey club travelled to Castletownbere and defeated Beara United 5-2. Éirinn Coppinger (3), Aifric Rohan and Paige O’Reilly scored for Clon in a tie Keelin O’Sullivan netted both Beara goals.

Dunmanway overcame Castlelack 1-0 in the second semi-final. Lucy McCarthy’s solitary goal earned Town a hard-fought victory and cup final berth. Beara and Castlelack will meet in the U13 Schoolgirls Shield decider.

Meanwhile in the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup, Beara will host Bay Rovers in the semi-finals. The winners of Drinagh Rangers and Castlelack’s quarter-final will be away to Clonakilty AFC on the other side of the draw.

Sullane qualified for the U12 Schoolgirls Shield semi-finals thanks to Freya Cronin’s hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Dunmanway Town. The Ballyvourney club travels to Riverside Athletic in the last four.

Leah O’Brien scored four times with Éirinn Coppinger and Jimma Cronin also on the scoresheet as Clonakilty AFC defeated Riverside Athletic in the same competition.

Katie Collins, Niamh Daly, Tilly Reilly and Sarah Buttimer were on target in Drinagh Rangers’ 4-0 U16 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Lyre Rovers.

The Canon Crowley Park side will face Clonakilty AFC in the decider. The latter edged Bay Rovers 3-2 after extra-time with Michaela Kelleher scoring twice for Rovers.

***

Ardfield Mountaineers defeated Kilmichael Rovers 4-0 in a U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup quarter-final thanks to Miguel De Menezes Almeida, Oisín Cullinane, Haris Harte Abbas and Alexander O’Brien strikes. Tadhg Kinsella (2) and Ian Fitzgerald netted in Drinagh Diamonds’ 3-0 win over Clonakilty United.

Elsewhere in the U12 Cup, William McCarthy, Euan Buttimer and Rian O’Mahony were amongst the goals in Riverside’s 5-1 success at home to Bay Rovers. Rory Murnane replied for the visitors. Castlelack knocked Skibbereen out courtesy of a 3-1 triumph in Brinny. Noah Collins, Josh Quinn and Cian O’Shea scored for the hosts with Adam O’Shea replying for Skibb.

In the U12 Schoolboys Shield, Togher Celtic qualified for the semi-finals after a 2-1 defeat of Castlelack United. The visitor’s Ryan O’Reilly found the net in a tie Leo Hubbard’s goal helped Celtic progress.

Ardfield Hurricanes defeated Beara United 4-2 in the same competition. Colin Ronan (3) and Kolja Lamprecht were on the Hurricanes’ scoresheet. Andy O’Sullivan and Maksym Honchurak replied for United. Joe Bennett scored for Bunratty in their 4-1 U12 Shield defeat at home to Dunmanway Town. Liam Duggan (2), Tim Dresviankin and Jayden Collins strikes sent Town through.

***

Charlie McCarthy’s hat-trick helped Kilmichael Rovers see off Clonakilty AFC in the U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup. Logan Leahy and Luke O’Regan netted for Clon in a 3-2 defeat.

Togher Celtic needed penalties (5-4) to see off Bay Rovers following a 3-3 U16 Schoolboys Challenge Cup draw in Togher. Levi Bosma (2) and Sean Galvin efforts cemented Togher’s semi-final berth. Marc O’Donovan, Sam Mahon, Aodan Murphy, Milo Kinsella and Jack Coakley were on target in Drinagh’s 5-1 quarter-final victory over Sullane.