Clon face testing trip to Kilmihil

BY GER MCCARTHY

CLONAKILTY’S reward for winning the Cork LGFA senior B county title is a trip to Clare champions Kilmihil in this weekend’s Munster semi-finals.

Kilmihil overcame Banner Ladies in a high-scoring decider on Bank Holiday Monday. The former won 3-16 to 4-11 thanks in part to Considine sisters Ailish (1-6) and Eimear’s (1-2) contributions. Clonakilty will have to formulate a plan to curb former AFLW star Ailish, who was the first Irishwoman to win a coveted Aussie Rules Premiership medal with the Adelaide Crows in 2019. Irish Rugby International Eimear Considine will also require careful watching.

But the West Cork club travels to Kilmihil with plenty of momentum. Corner-back Niamh Desmond Collins admits the Clon panel is still basking in the glow of terrific performances to see off Castlehaven (on 25-metre free-kicks) and Kinsale (2-5 to 0-5) en-route to becoming this year’s senior B county champions.

‘Everyone is looking forward to facing Kilmihil as we have played so well over the last few games,’ the Knockskeagh primary school teacher told The Southern Star. ‘We are still on a bit of a high after winning the senior B county. It has been good to get back training though and everyone is fully focused on the task ahead. ‘Ailish and Eimear Considine are two Kilmihil players we will have to watch out for but they must have a strong team to have won the Clare senior B championship. It is going to be tough.

‘There are no real nerves, we will just try and take everything in our stride, enjoy the trip to Clare and give it everything we have got.’ A talented team comprised of a rock-solid defence, mobile midfield and six forwards each capable of scoring are the reasons Clonakilty are embarking on what they hope will be a successful provincial adventure. ‘Winning a Cork LGFA senior B title was special for the town of Clonakilty,’ Desmond Collins. ‘I think going well in the Munster championship would be an even bigger boost everyone on the panel, our manager David (Aherne), backroom team and supporters.

‘This is a very driven group of players who want to keep improving, especially for the younger girls involved. Doing well in the Munster championship, after such a great year, would be the icing on the cake.’