Clon, Dunmanway and Lyre set fast pace

CLONAKILTY AFC, Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers schoolgirls have continued their positive SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League starts.

Clonakilty edged Sullane 1-0 to stay top of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League with April Walsh scoring the winner.

U13 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A leaders Dunmanway Town maintained their undefeated start with a 4-1 victory at Castlelack. Clara Nyhan netted for the hosts. Lucy McCarthy’s hat-trick and an Amelie McCarthy strike kept Town top of the table.

In the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League, Lyre Rovers maintained first position in Group A thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Bay Rovers. Katelyn Ponton and Leah Buttimer scored for Lyre.

Rachel O’Leary and Lucy McCarthy strikes weren’t enough to prevent Dunmanway Town’s 4-2 loss at home to Clonakilty AFC. Eirinn Coppinger and Sally McAuley were amongst the goals for the Ballyvackey club.

In U14 Schoolgirls Group B, Sullane and Drinagh Rangers drew 2-2 in Ballyvourney. Aisling Kelleher and Lily Scannell netted the hosts’ goals. Sarah Buttimer and Laoise Young were on target for Rangers.

Castlelack ‘s first three league points were secured following a 4-1 victory over Riverside Athletic. Saoirse O’Donovan (2), Lauren Tuberville and Sophie McSweeney netted.

***

Jai Hurley (2), Tristan O’Neill Hayes (2) and Ryan Crowley Healy all scored in Dunmanway Town’s 5-1 U13 Schoolboys Premier League success at home to Clonakilty AFC Reds. Finbarr O’Mahony replied for the visitors.

In the same division, Ardfield and Drinagh Rangers couldn’t be separated following a 1-1 draw. Johnny O’Loghlin scored before Charlie Ryan Day earned Rangers a share of the points.

Kyle Buckley (2) and Liam Verling netted in Castlelack’s 2-0 U13 Schoolboys Championship win at Lyre Rovers.

Dunmanway United registered their first U13 Schoolboys League One victory following a 4-1 local derby triumph over Togher Celtic. Liam Duggan’s hat-trick and a Darryl Farr effort sealed Town’s victory. Oisin O’Donovan scored for Celtic.

***

Lyre Rovers booked a meeting with Clonakilty AFC in the U14 Schoolboys Cup final courtesy of a 5-0 win away to Skibbereen.

Barry Connolly was Lyre’s hero, netting a second half hat-trick in a semi-final Dara Ryan and David Abbott also scored.

Dunmanway Town marched into the U14 Schoolboys Shield final following a big victory at home to Ardfield. Patrick Hennigan (3), Max Bramoulle (2), Danny Carroll (2), Diarmuid Mawe, Hugh McCarthy and Vittor Coutinho all netted. Jack Hegarty supplied Ardfield’s reply.

***

Ardfield’s U15s are through to the Schoolboys Cup final thanks to a 5-3 defeat of Castlelack United.

Calum Craig and David Crew scored for United but Michael O’Donovan (2), David Coker-O’Brien, Daniel Whelton and Byron Malone efforts won it for Ardfield.

Bay Rovers and Togher Celtic produced a cracking U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-final, won 4-3 by the Kealkill club. Brendan Harrington (2), Jimmy Crowley and Ronan Barrett scored for Bay. Jack Buttimer, Aaron Hurley and Fillip Kowalewski were on target for Celtic. Rovers will meet Skibbereen in the U15 Shield decider.

Ardfield are up to second in U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A thanks to a 2-0 win away to Skibbereen. Rory Connolly and Michael O’Donovan netted.

Togher Celtic moved six points clear atop U15 Group B thanks to 3-2 defeat of Castlelack United. Jack Buttimer, Filip Kowalewski and Tadgh O’Farrell scored for the group leaders.

In the same group, Bay Rovers registered a 5-1 defeat of Kilmichael Rovers. Brendan Harrington (4) and Conor Hourihan scored for the winners with Charlie McCarthy replying for Kilmichael.

Sean Crowley and Nathan Byrne goals earned Clonakilty AFC a 2-0 U16 Schoolboys Shield semi-final win over Bunratty United. Bay Rovers await in the decider.

The Ballyvackey club lost 6-0 at home to Bay Rovers in Group B of the U16 Schoolboys Premier League a few days later. Bay’s Dominik Placzek netted a hat-trick.