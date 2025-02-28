Clinical Clodagh Barry fires Cork to Munster U17A Shield glory

IT has been a positive start to the 2025 campaign for Cork camogie’s minors and U17s ahead of this weekend’s crunch Electric Ireland minor All-Ireland championship clash with Dublin at Castle Road.

Mossy O’Sullivan’s side will be anxious to maintain momentum gained from claiming an early season provincial title and All-Ireland group stage draw.

The Rebels overcame Limerick 1-9 to 0-10 to capture the 2025 Munster camogie minor A trophy last month. Shortly after that success, Cork were drawn alongside Dublin, Kilkenny and Tipperary in the opening phase of the All-Ireland.

A Munster derby saw Cork welcome provincial rivals Tipperary to Castle Road. Two evenly matched teams couldn’t be separated in a game that ended 1-11 to 3-5. Ali Mulkerrins (1-1), Shauna Cronin (0-3, 1 45), Rachel Murphy (0-3, 2f), Tara Goulding (0-2), Catherine Murphy and Caoilainn Ryan (0-1 each) scored for the hosts.

On the same weekend, Dublin suffered a chastening 4-16 to 0-7 defeat at home to Kilkenny. Naturally, both teams will be eager to register their first All-Ireland group victory.

This year’s Cork minors include Enniskeane’s Meabh O’Brien as well as Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin and Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy. Getting a place on the panel is a feat in itself considering how many players trialled.

‘We had 53 girls training with the (Cork) panel before Christmas,’ the Cork minor camogie manager Mossy O’Sullivan commented.

‘Trials were held over a seven-week period before we brought the panel down to 30. I could have selected from over 100 players. That’s the level of enthusiasm and quality of players we have in Cork right now. It has actually been a very hard job to let the quality of players go from our Cork panel.

‘I am lucky to have some great people working with me this year. Liam O’Connor, Clodagh Deasy, Joey Gallagher, Deridre Looney and Stephen O’Mahony as well as two new coaches Trevor Allen and Mike Ronan. There is a great spirit in the camp. That is what it is all about.’

The positive vibes surrounding Cork camogie continued with the county’s U17 development panel overcoming Limerick to win the Munster U17A shield final last weekend.

Fethard Town Park in Tipperary was the venue for a provincial decider in when a powerful display saw the Rebels register a 7-21 to 1-4 victory. Carbery’s Clodagh Barry (Bandon), Laoise O’Driscoll (Kilbrittain/Timoleague) and Maria O’Donovan (Barryroe) are on the Cork U17 development panel for the coming year.

Barry made her presence felt against Limerick by contributing 1-4 of Cork’s winning total. Maria O’Donovan chipped in with 0-2 on an afternoon where Gemma Classen (2-2), Eimear Fouhy (1-2), Abby Hicks (1-2), Naoise Hegarty, Éanna Duff, Sophie O’Sullivan, Erin Healy, Holly Fitzpatrick, Grace Hughes, Tara O’Neill and Darcy O’Brien also scored.