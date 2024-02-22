Cleary: We have no choice now just to go back and fight

CORK 0-16

CAVAN 0-17

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CORK are in serious relegation trouble following a one-point home loss to Cavan in Allianz Football League Division 2 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

This was an evening the Rebels were punished for failing to score from open play during a 44-minute second half, as win-less Cork slumped to a third consecutive league loss.

That disappointing outcome leaves Cork sharing bottom place in the league standings alongside Kildare, who have also yet to pick up a point.

The pressure is ratcheting up with each passing defeat. Nothing less than a victory away to Fermanagh will do this Sunday, and Cork manager John Cleary knows it.

‘The big thing we need at this stage is to get a win on the board, definitely,’ Cleary told The Southern Star.

‘If we did get a win, we can see where we go from there. We have two games in the next two weeks. We have got to prepare to go to Fermanagh even though heads are a small bit down there after that (defeat to Cavan).’

Brian Hurley (free), Mark Cronin (free), Chris Óg Jones and Brian O’Driscoll scores handed Cork an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead against an equally lively Cavan. An intense first-half pace saw Killian Brady’s black card temporarily reduce the Ulstermen to 14 players. Cork failed to take advantage, wasting two goals chances including one off the crossbar, to lead 0-6 to 0-4 when Luke Fahy received a black card just as Cavan were restored to their full complement.

Paddy Lynch and Gerard Smith kept the scoreboard ticking over but it was their opponents who finished the half strongly. Chris Óg Jones, Colm O’Callaghan and Brian Hurley helped send Cork in 0-11 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Paddy Lynch and Mark Cronin exchanged frees before a Cian Madden Brace brought Cavan to within a point, 0-12 to 0-11, at the start of the second period. A rampant Cavan drew level when Oisin Brady scored. Worse was to follow for Cork when Luke Fahy was sent to the line, a yellow card adding to his first half black card indiscretion.

Paddy Lynch’s fifth (free) score edged Cavan ahead as 14-man Cork looked for a way back. Lynch converted another two frees to make it 0-15 to 0-12 but Mark Cronin responded via a 45.

Cork kicked two consecutive wides before their opponents were reduced to 14 players when Padraig Faulkner was sent to the line (black card following a first-half yellow). Sub Steven Sherlock landed a free and then another in injury-time to level it up 0-15 apiece.

Cavan had the final say however, winning a hotly-debated free from which they worked an Oisin Brady score. It was Paddy Lynch who put the seal of a famous Cavan win eight minutes into injury-time, despite a late Sherlock free deflecting over the bar, to land Cork in the height of relegation difficulties.

‘We’d love to have a win or two under our belts but we don’t. That is the reality of the situation,’ John Cleary concluded.

‘All we can do now is evaluate it, go back on the training field during the week and see if we can improve. Can we get a win under our belt? Can we get it over the line? keep doing the things that we did well? We have no choice now just to go back and fight. We are in the situation we are in, disappointing as it is. We just have to go again.’

Scorers

Cork: M Cronin 0-4 (2 45s, 1f); B Hurley (2f), S Sherlock (3f), C Óg Jones 0-3 each; M Taylor, C O’Callaghan, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Cavan: P Lynch 0-9 (6f); Caoimhin O’Reilly, C Madden 0-2 each; G Smith, C Brady, O Brady, C Rehill 0-1 each.

Cork: C Kelly (Éire Óg); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig) R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), B O’Driscoll (Carrigaline); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (captain, Castlehaven), C Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: S Powter (Douglas) for M Cronin (56), F Herlihy (Dohenys) for R Deane (56), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for B Hurley (58), D Cashman (Millstreet) for M Shanley (64), J Cahalane (Castlehaven) for E McSweeney (71).

Cavan: G O’Rourke; O Kiernan, K Brady, J McLoughlin; P Faulkner, N Carolan, G Smith; K Clarke, R Donohoe; C Brady, B O’Connell, C O’Reilly; P Lynch, J Smith, R O’Neill.

Subs: O Brady for J Smith (24, inj), C Madden for R Donohue (ht), C Rehill for K Brady (ht), T Madden for Caoimhin O’Reilly (66), Cormac O’Reilly for R O’Neill (73), Cian Reilly for N Carolan (76).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).