Clann na nGael top group to seal spot in semi-finals of confined junior B football championship

Clann na nGael 1-9

Ballinacurra 1-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

CLANN na nGael booked their place in the semi-finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Confined Junior B Football Championship after topping Group 2 with a 100 percent record.

Both the Scorchers and Ballinacurra had qualified for the knockout stages before this final group game, and the winner knew a place in the last four awaited the winner.

A pre-match downpour failed to deter the Drimoleague lads who, aided by the strong wind, had all the answers in a superb opening quarter. In their first attack the talented James Russell got the first of a quartet of glorious points from long range. Jack Payne-Murphy soon doubled the advantage. Scores from Russell again and Donal O’Donovan made it 0-4 to 0-0 after 11 minutes.

Ballinacurra got off the mark in the 14th minute when Kelvin Krushell found the range. It was to get worse before it got better for the vanquished. Russell kicked two more points that sandwiched the only goal of the game in the 21st minute. A surging solo sally by splendid wing back Jack Coveney saw the Ballinacurra defence part like the Red Sea and picking out Jack Payne-Murphy in isolation, the latter stroked the ball to the left corner.

Ironically, the Scorchers’ flame of desire waned somewhat and picking up the momentum Ballinacurra stormed into the game, trimming the gap to 1-6 to 0-3 by the break.

Clann na nGael shot-stopper Shane Connolly had to be sharp to deprive Jack Kelly O’Regan on resuming, as the latter reduced the leeway from a free in the 35th minute. Paddy McCarthy steadied the Scorchers’ ship with a point in the 40th minute, as Ballinacurra emptied the bench. Shane Wiggins raised another white flag, but the introduction of Cian O’Reilly, Daniel McCarthy (Leitra) and especially Willie O’Mahony, who converted two crucial frees, all helped settle Clann na nGael.

However, Ballinacurra went down with all guns blazing, including a goal from Luke Kelly O’Regan to cut the gap to 1-9 to 1-7. However, despite a few late scares the Scorchers held the line and rode out the Ballinacurra storm.

‘We got off to a great start. The wind was a big factor, but we lost some momentum just before the interval and they picked off a few key scores. Luckily, that lead we had amassed early on stood to us,’ said Scorchers joint manager Brian Deane.

Our Star: Scorchers had heroes aplenty but wing back Jack Coveney was akin to the Scarlet Pimpernel – he was here, there and everywhere in defence and attack, and was instrumental in the run-up to the only goal of the game.

Scorers

Clann na nGael: Jack Payne-Murphy 1-1; James Russell 0-4; Willie O’Mahony 0-2 (f); Donal O’Donovan, Paddy McCarthy 0-1 (f) each.

Ballinacurra: Luke Kelly O’Regan 1-3 (f); Kelvin Krushell, Scott Richards, Shane Wiggins, Michael Furlong 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Shane Connolly; Ronan O’Driscoll, JJ Collins, Conor O’Mahony; Ryan O’Donovan, Eoghan Daly, Jack Coveney; Luke Hurley, Kevin O’Driscoll; Paddy McCarthy, Eoin Daly, Jack Payne-Murphy; James Russell, Donal O’Donovan, Eric Crowley.

Subs: Daniel McCarthy (Leitra) for Eric Crowley (48), Willie O’Mahony for Donal O’Donovan (50), Cian O’Reilly for Jack Payne-Murphy (52).

Ballinacurra: David O’Donoghue; Robert Swane, Trevor Costigan, Oisín McCarthy; James Furlong, Scott Richards, Shane Wiggins; Pádraic Nagle, Alan Stanton; Bobby Donoghue, Glenn Harty, Keelan Kennedy; Kelvin Krushell, Luke Kelly O’Regan, Thomas O’Leary.

Subs: Josh Deady for Glenn Harty (42), Michael Furlong for Alan Stanton (42), Eoghan Hegarty for Kelvin Krushell (54).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).